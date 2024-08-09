Szmodics left out: Blackburn Rovers team news and predicted XI to face Derby County

Blackburn Rovers host Derby County in the Championship tonight as John Eustace’s side get their 2024/25 campaign underway.

Blackburn Rovers come into their Championship curtain raiser looking to claim all three points against a newly-promoted Derby County at Ewood Park.

The home faithful will be turning up in their droves to see the East Lancashire outfit back in competitive action at last. And, the hope will be that this season is a significantly more positive one than the last one.

Image courtesy of: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS.

Rovers only secured safety on the final day in the 2023/24 season. Many are tipping them to struggle again, but with some new signings coming through the doors, hope amongst supporters has increased in recent weeks.

Pre-season will have been valuable for John Eustace as he embarks on his first full campaign in charge of the club. Across six games, Blackburn Rovers picked up three wins, drawing two and losing once to 2. Bundesliga side FC Nurnberg.

New signings Danny Batth, Andi Weimann, Makhtar Gueye and Yuki Ohashi will all be keen to have an impact.

Thankfully for Blackburn Rovers, they look to have come through pre-season pretty much scot-free on the injury front. However, it seems inevitable that one man who will not be involved is talisman Sammie Szmodics.

Speculation over an Ipswich Town move has persisted all summer and as a result, he missed the last three pre-season games. Eustace told the Lancashire Telegraph pre-game that Szmodics is ‘short of match fitness’ because of this, but didn’t completely confirm his omission.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

Elsewhere though, it seems the Rovers boss will have much of his squad available.

Scott Wharton is still on the long road to recovery though after suffering an ACL injury towards the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Predicted XI

(4-2-3-1)

Pears; Brittain, Carter, Hyam, Pickering; Tronstad, Travis; Rankin-Costello, Ohashi, Dolan; Gueye.

With a goalkeeper still not signed, it looks inevitable that Aynsley Pears will start the season as Blackburn Rovers number one again. In front of him, the backline looks to pick itself too.

Hayden Carter and Dom Hyam will likely start given that Danny Batth still needs time to get up to speed. The same goes for the returning Kyle McFadzean, while youngsters Connor O’Riordan and Pat Gamble will likely be further down the pecking order.

The midfield duo of Sondre Tronstad and Lewis Travis looks to be a strong one, and there’s some flexibility going forward. New signing Ohashi could be the ideal Szmodics replacement in behind the striker having found great joy in that role in Japan this year.

The versatile Joe Rankin-Costello could be a good pick on the right, perhaps coming inside to link up with the midfielders and allow right-back Callum Brittain to bomb on. On the left, it could be between Tyrhys Dolan and Arnor Sigurdsson for the starting spot.

As for up top, if Ohashi is played in behind, fellow new boy Gueye should be the favoured option.