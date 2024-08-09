Birmingham City accept top-flight bid for 20-year-old star

Birmingham City have accepted a bid from Rennes for midfielder Jordan James, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano

Birmingham City have enjoyed one of the most lucrative transfer windows in recent memory as they look to bounce back to the Championship at the first time of asking.

Former Tottenham Hotspur coach Chris Davies is the man tasked with leading them back there. The Blues have entrusted him with the important job in his first senior management role.

Image courtesy of: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS.

Much of the focus has been on the eye-catching incomings at St. Andrew’s, but it will be widely expected that a number of players head for pastures new before the window slams shut at 11pm on August 30th.

Among those tipped to move on is Jordan James, and it seems an exit is nearing.

Writing on X, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano states that Birmingham City have accepted a bid from Ligue 1 side Rennes for midfield starlet James. The offer was made on Thursday morning and duly accepted, with a deal over personal terms expected to follow.

The 20-year-old will now undergo a medical in the coming days ahead of completing the transfer.

🚨🔴⚫️ EXCL: Rennes agree deal to sign Jordan James as new midfielder from Birmingham City.



Bid sent this morning now accepted and personal terms also set to be agreed, medical to take place in the next couple of days.



Here we go, soon. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/DHNtPrzjFM — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 8, 2024

James had entered the last year of his contract with the League One club, though a 12-month extension option is included.

ADVERTISEMENT

1 of 25 Whose stadium is this? Sheffield Wednesday Sheffield United Birmingham City Watford

An inevitable exit?

Even if Birmingham City had stayed up, many would have felt a move for James would be around the corner. The youngster is on a steep upward trajectory, hence why he’s jumping from League One to the top-tier of French football.

The midfielder has 105 Blues appearances to his name at only 20 as well as 11 Wales caps.

Image courtesy of: INTS KALNINS/REUTERS.

He’ll be expected to go onto bigger and better things in Ligue 1 as he maximises his exciting potential away from St. Andrew’s. Dropping to League One would have made for a big surprise, even with the club’s lofty ambitions in mind.

In addition, with a year plus a 12-month extension clause, letting his deal run down further could have put the club at risk of letting his valuation drop.

Davies’ midfield ranks

Losing someone of James’ ability will be a blow for Birmingham City, but it’s a move that was expected, and the club have signed ample midfield talent to take his place in the side.

Marc Leonard, Willum Thor Willumsson and Luke Harris (loan) have all arrived at St. Andrew’s this summer. It means that, given the limited departures too, the midfield department is pretty overcrowded.

As such, James may not be the only one to make a move away from the Blues this summer.

His switch remains to be wrapped up, but it seems that he’ll be on his way out soon.