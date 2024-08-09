Barnsley keen on Manchester United and Chelsea pair

Barnsley are interested in both Radek Vitek and Gabriel Slonina from Manchester United and Chelsea respectively, according to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon

Barnsley are in the hunt for a new goalkeeper ahead of the start of the new League One season. They are preparing for their first campaign under the guidance of Darrell Clarke.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

Vitek, 20, spent time on loan in League Two at Accrington Stanley last term to get some experience under his belt. Meanwhile, Slonina, 20, had a spell in Belgium with Eupen to boost his development but the pair are now back with their parent clubs.

In this latest update regarding the Tykes’ hunt for new players, journalist Nixon on his Patreon has claimed on his Patreon that they are admirers of the duo as they search for a stopper. They have been ‘chasing’ Vitek over recent times but Slonina has emerged as a ‘leading’ candidate now.

Barnsley eye pair

Vitek started his career in his native Czech Republic at SK Sigma Olomouc before joining Manchester United in 2020.

He has since been a regular for the Red Devils’ development squad before he was given the green light to link up with Accrington Stanley in January.

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS.

The Czech Republic youth international went on to make 18 appearances for the Lancashire outfit in all competitions.

As for Slonina, Chelsea snapped him up in 2022 after he caught the eye at Chicago Fire. He played 34 times for the MLS club as a youngster before moving to England.

The USA international, who made his first and only cap to date in January last year in a game against Serbia, is yet to play for the first-team at Stamford Bridge.

He was loaned back out to Chicago Fire to get some game time before Eupen came calling for him 12 months ago.

Slonina made 34 outings in the Belgian Pro League and Chelsea have a decision to make on what to do with him next.

What next for Premier League pair?

Barnsley will only be able to land one as they aim for promotion to the Championship.

They kick-start the new campaign this evening with a home clash against newly promoted Mansfield Town at Oakwell and they will be eager to start with a win in front of their own fans.

The Tykes then head to Wigan Athletic next Tuesday in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Clarke has delved into the market so far this summer to bring back experienced pair Conor Hourihane and Marc Roberts from Derby County and Birmingham City respectively.