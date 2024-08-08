‘Reality check’ – Wrexham vs Wycombe Wanderers prediction: The72

Wrexham host Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday afternoon, pitting League One newcomers against a third-tier mainstay in North Wales.

Wrexham will be looking to continue their eye-catching rise through the leagues with success in their first season back in League One.

After winning the National League title, Phil Parkinson’s side secured automatic promotion in the 2023/24 season. They’ve been flexing their financial muscles in recent years but now on a more level playing field, their upward trajectory may not be so steep this season.

The Red Dragons have become accustomed to impressive transfer business and that has been no different this summer. Arthur Okonkwo, George Dobson and Dan Scarr are among the top additions.

As for Wycombe Wanderers, it will be hoped this year can see them kick on under the lead of Matt Bloomfield.

The Chairboys finished in a respectable 10th place last season, also making it to the final of the EFL Trophy before being beaten by Peterborough United. This is their sixth campaign in League One over the last seven years, and they’ll be eager to force their way back into the promotion picture.

It will be hoped the signings of Tyreeq Bakinson, Daniel Udoh, Alex Hartridge, Daniel Harvie and Nathan Bishop amongst others can help them do just that.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“As a side boasting some serious EFL pedigree but a balance of attacking flair mixed in, Wycombe Wanderers are capable of giving Wrexham a reality check upon their rise from League Two.

“The last two years have been fairly plain sailing for the Red Dragons. Of course, back-to-back successful promotion pushes have had their challenges, but this season could bring some real hardship and it will be a real test of the players, ownership and management.

“Teams like Wycombe will be out to frustrate them, especially at the Racecourse. As we’ve become familiar with though, Wrexham can simply blow teams away on their day.

“They’ll be eager to put on one of their characteristically ruthless displays to announce themselves in League One, but I don’t see it being a straightforward one.

“I’ll say the hosts get their win in their third-tier curtain raiser, but they’ll be made to work for it.”

Harry Mail

“Wrexham are carrying momentum from their back-to-back promotions and will be eager to start life in League One with a win in front of their own fans.

“They have a host of strong attacking players like Paul Mullin, Steven Fletcher and Jack Marriott and that strength in depth will come in handy this season.

“Wycombe Wanderers will be tricky opponents and will fancy their chances of getting something at the Racecourse Ground this weekend. However, I think they may just fall short in this one.”