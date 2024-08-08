‘A force to be reckoned with’ – Wigan Athletic vs Charlton Athletic prediction: The72

Charlton Athletic travel to Wigan Athletic on Saturday night as the curtain raises on the 2024/25 League One campaign.

Charlton Athletic are preparing the start of the new season under Nathan Jones. The former Stoke City, Luton Town and Southampton boss took over at The Valley in February.

The Addicks have been busy on the transfer front over the summer. They have bolstered their ranks by bringing in the likes of Luke Berry, Gassam Ahadme, Greg Docherty, Will Mannion, Zach Mitchell, Josh Edwards and Matt Godden.

The London club have underperformed over the past couple of years and will be hoping to claw themselves out of League One under Jones’ guidance.

As for Wigan Athletic, they are gearing up for another year with Shaun Maloney. The Scotsman was appointed back in January 2023 having previously coached at Hibernian.

The Latics finished 12th last term and have since signed Calvin Ramsay, Luke Chambers, Joe Hugill, Michael Olakigbe, Tyrese Francois, Silko Thomas and Toby Sibbick to strengthen their squad.

The North West outfit have also seen Jordan Jones, Stephen Humphrys, Tom Pearce, Charlie Wyke and Josh Magennies head out the exit door, among others.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“Charlton Athletic will be strong this season and will be confident ahead of this one. They have an experienced boss in Nathan Jones and have recruited well this summer.

“They ended the last campaign in decent form and were hard to beat. If they can carry over that momentum into this term, they could be a force to be reckoned with.

“In terms of Wigan Athletic, there is an element of uncertainty about how they will perform. They are a young side and have parted ways with some experienced players over recent times.

“I can see the visitors getting a result to start the new season with a bang.”

James Ray

“I think these two are going to be big players in the promotion fight this season.

“Wigan Athletic had some great results last season and after recovering from a points deduction, they did really well to rise to mid-table. The Addicks meanwhile started poorly but a great unbeaten run under Nathan Jones could be a taste of what’s to come from them this time around.

“Charlton Athletic have added some great players to the ranks but the big question is, have they replaced Alfie May? Strikers onboard, but time will tell whether they can match his prolific level of scoring.

“This could be a really close game and it really could go either way. However, looking at the two squads, I think the hosts are just lacking a bit of firepower at the moment.

“That could see the visitors emerge victorious.”