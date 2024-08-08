‘Huge blow’ – Tranmere Rovers vs Notts County prediction: The72

Notts County travel to Tranmere Rovers on Saturday as the curtain raises on the 2024/25 League Two campaign.

Notts County were promoted from the National League along with Wrexham in 2023. They then finished 14th in the table last season.

The Magpies lost manager Luke Williams to Swansea City during the last campaign and replaced him with Stuart Maynard. The former Wealdstone man has since had a fairly turbulent spell at Meadow Lane and will be hoping to guide his side into the play-offs next term.

Notts County conceded the most goals out of all the teams in League Two last season, leaking a whopping 86 in 46 matches, even more than relegated pair Sutton United and Forest Green Rovers. They need to tighten up their backline if they are to challenge.

To counter this, they have signed Matty Platt, Jacob Bedeau, Robbie Cundy, Nick Tsaroulla, Kellan Gordon and Rod McDonald, as well as a new goalkeeper in Alex Bass.

As for Tranmere Rovers, Nigel Adkins remains in charge at Prenton Park and the former Hull City, Sheffield United and Charlton Athletic boss is vastly experienced in the Football League.

The Birkenhead outfit have bolstered their ranks by bringing in the likes of Cameron Norman, Sam Finley, Omari Patrick, Declan Drysdale and Josh Davison, among others, to freshen up their ranks.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“It is hard to predict how Notts County are going to fare this season. They have lost key striker Macaulay Langstaff to Millwall which was a huge blow and his goals will be hard to replace.

“They have also got a complete new backline so time will tell whether they are able to compete for promotion to League One. The Magpies need to be more consistent and more disciplined defensively.

“Tranmere Rovers underperformed last term under Nigel Adkins but will fancy their chances of competing higher up the table.

“They have made a couple of shrewd new signings and will want to start in front of their own fans with a positive result. I can see them just sneaking this one.”

James Ray

“This should be a competitive game between two sides hoping to make notable improvements this season.

“Adkins will be a safe pair of hands for Tranmere Rovers, so I don’t foresee them being in too much trouble this season. However, I’m not sure if they’ve got what it takes in the squad to really put for promotion either, so it’s going to be interesting to see just how the campaign pans out.

“As for Notts County, while they’ve lost Langstaff, I do like some of the business they’ve done. Tightening up the defence is a must, and with new signings made in that area, questions will be asked of manager Maynard if there aren’t improvements.

“I can see this being a lively one and a busy Prenton Park. I’ll go for a 2-2 draw.”