Sunderland boss makes ‘difficult’ admission as new striker hunt drags on

Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris has said the club are still searching for a striker but will only sign the ‘right player’.

Sunderland are yet to sign a centre-forward so far this summer despite the club being in desperate need of a new number nine.

The Black Cats have targeted a few strikers. SM Caen talisman Alexandre Mendy is much spoken about target, but a takeover at the French club means his move continues to stall. The club were also linked with ESTAC Troyes man Ike Ugbo, but he is set to return to Sheffield Wednesday.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

As such, frustration is growing once again, but manager Regis Le Bris is remaining composed.

Speaking to the press, he insists that he will work with the squad he’s got, and while there is a desire to bring another striker to Sunderland, they must be the right player for the team. He said:

“As a head coach, we still have two ideas. The first one is to work with the team, where we have many talented players and strikers, like Eliezer Mayenda for example. We will work with this team against Cardiff so that is my main concern.

“On the other hand, we want to improve the team and it’s difficult to find the right player, the right people to work with because at this club the responsibility is high. It’s not just a question of finding someone, it’s about the right player for our team with this style of play and this responsibility. It’s difficult, a long process.

“We have three weeks ahead. It could be better if he was available now but it’s not the case so we work without.”

The current crop

Sunderland boss Le Bris still has belief in his current crop though, going on to say:

“I’m not frustrated because I like the players we have and with them, we have good potential as a team. With another player we can build something different of course but with these players, we can perform well I think. So let’s work with it.”

Le Bris has made it clear who will lead the line for him as things stand with Eliezer Mayenda becoming the head coach’s main man in pre-season. After scoring in the Black Cats’ first game at South Shields, the Spaniard has failed to strike since. However, he has impressed with his pressing, a key feature so far under Le Bris.

Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS.

Fellow strikers Nazariy Rusyn and Luis Hemir Semedo have also played a part over the summer, the latter of whom is widely tipped to head out on loan once another forward is brought in.

Rusyn was the only one of the current squad to net last season, but even he scored just two goals in 21 appearances last term.

Looking ahead to Cardiff

It has been an encouraging pre-season for Sunderland after what was a very disappointing 2023/24 season. New head coach Le Bris has managed to get his style across to the squad quickly going back to the high pressing approach that was so successful under Tony Mowbray.

After an impressive performance against Marseille in the final pre-season game last Saturday, the Wearside outfit will hope to start the season strong at Cardiff City this weekend.

The Bluebirds will be a tough test, however. After a 12th placed finish last year, they have already made several additions to their squad. Former Aston Villa men Anwar El-Ghazi and Calum Chambers are the standout signings as Erol Bulut’s men look towards the play-offs this season.