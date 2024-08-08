Stoke City working on Premier League loan deal, player keen on move

Stoke City are working on a deal to bring former loanee Luke Cundle back for another season, reporter Fraser Gillan has said.

Stoke City will be looking to improve on last season’s 17th placed finish and have been making moves this summer to strengthen the ranks.

Experienced duo Ben Gibson and Sam Gallagher have come in from Norwich City and Blackburn Rovers respectively. Highly-rated ‘keeper Viktor Johansson has also signed from recently relegated Rotherham United, along with full-back Eric-Junior Bocat from Belgian side Sint-Truiden.

Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS

Now, it seems another addition is in the offing.

Fraser Gillan, reporting on X, has said that Stoke City are in talks to bring Luke Cundle back to the club, with the midfielder very keen having enjoyed his time with the Potters.

Work is ongoing for Luke Cundle to return to Stoke. He is keen on the move and enjoyed his time at the club #SCFC @TEAMtalk. pic.twitter.com/1mhhhz33Lc — Fraser (Fletcher) Gillan (@FrazFletcher) August 7, 2024

Cundle is a favourite of manager Steven Schumacher after he signed him twice last season. He brought him to former club Plymouth Argyle before taking him with him to the Potters in January. Over the course of those two loan spells, he played 40 times and scored five goals as well as contributing seven assists from central midfield.

Good signing?

Cundle made 16 appearances for Stoke City in the second half of last season and helped the club propel themselves away from the relegation fight. Despite not contributing in terms of goals and assists as much as he did in his time at Plymouth, he was still useful for Schumacher’s men.

If the Wolves man can be brought back to the club for another season, with little financial loss, it is hard to argue that bringing him back is not a good move for the club.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

As stated earlier, the manager is clearly a fan of Cundle and when you throw in his eagerness to return, a move back to the bet365 stadium seems like a good idea for all parties.

Business far from done

Over the last few summers, Stoke City have been busy in the transfer market and things aren’t different this time around. As per separate reports from Stoke on Trent Live, Schumacher’s side are very active in the market and currently looking at several loan moves along with Cundle.

Among the linked players are Ki-Jana Hoever who, like Cundle, spent last year on loan at the club from Wolves. They are also linked with Leicester City striker Tom Cannon, who is said to be a ‘serious target.’

Both Premier League prospects would be great additions and have experience at this level too, the latter having a very successful spell at Preston North End in the 2022/23 season.

New sporting director Jonathan Walters is having an impact but it’s yet to be seen if these moves come through in the end.