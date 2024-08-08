‘Right to the top’ – Sheffield Wednesday mainstay makes call over Danny Rohl’s future

Sheffield Wednesday man Dominic Iorfa has backed Danny Rohl to make it ‘right to the top’ in the future.

Sheffield Wednesday took a gamble when bringing rookie manager Danny Rohl in last year.

He was tasked with turning around the Owls’ fortunes amid a dismal start to the 2023/24 campaign under former Watford boss Xisco Munoz. The German came with a glowing reputation for his work in the Southampton, RB Leipzig, Bayern Munich and Germany setups but had never held a managerial role of his own.

Image courtesy of: ANNEGRET HILSE/REUTERS.

However, it quickly became evident that Wednesday had pulled off quite the coup in bringing him in.

Rohl rapidly endeared himself to the Hillsborough faithful and as performances improved noticeably, so did results. As such, Sheffield Wednesday would pull off an unlikely escape from the bottom three.

The 35-year-old has drawn huge praise for his work and many have tipped him to make it to the peak of the game in the years to come. Now, long-serving Dominic Iorfa has become the latest on the growing list of people to do the same.

Speaking to The Star, the defender labelled Rohl as ‘one of the best’ bosses he has worked with over his career, backing him to reach new heights beyond Sheffield Wednesday in the future. He said:

“For me, he’s going right to the top.

“He’s one of the best managers I’ve worked with, so working alongside him and his coaching staff is great. There’s a lot of good people around the place and seeing how we’ve done last season when he came in, the improvements the team have made, the improvements I think I’ve made under him as well, for me, when he signed a new deal it was great news.

“You can see the reaction from the players and the fans as well. For me, he is someone I enjoy working with.”

A huge asset

Many will argue that Rohl is far and away the most important and valuable asset at Sheffield Wednesday.

The general feeling is that the German boss will be heading to a higher level in the future, it’s just a matter of when rather than if, and how much it will cost to prise him away from Hillsborough.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

The latter will be far more lucrative that it could have been after he committed his future to the club too. To bring Rohl’s staff with him won’t come cheap either, so Dejphon Chansiri and co have done really well to secure the services of their most important figure in some time.

Having agreed a new deal earlier this summer, it will be hoped Rohl can make his way up at Sheffield Wednesday. They’ll have lofty ambitions as long as he’s in place, and judging by what he’s shown in less than a year, there’s no reason why the goals can’t be achieved.

Iorfa’s standout boss?

Looking at the managers Iorfa has played under, you have to agree with his view that Rohl is the pick of the bunch too.

Of course, the likes of former Sheffield Wednesday bosses Darren Moore, Xisco, Tony Pulis and more are among them given that he now joined the club five-and-a-half years ago.

Over the years though, he’s also worked under the lead of EFL mainstays like Mick McCarthy and Paul Lambert, and intriguingly an upcoming Rob Edwards during his time at Wolves. Former Sampdoria boss Walter Zenga is another he played under at Molineux.