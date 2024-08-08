Sheffield United lead 24-year-old striker pursuit, QPR and West Brom also keen

Sheffield United have edged ahead in the chase for Tyrese Campbell, reporter Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon

Sheffield United have dipped into the free transfer market on a number of occasions this summer to bolster their ranks while takeover uncertainty persists.

Chris Wilder and the recruitment team at Bramall Lane have been tasked with bringing in a whole host of players despite the tightened purse strings. Fees paid for players have been limited with the current owners reluctant to splash big cash when they could be departing soon.

Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS.

There’s still some good players to be had on the free transfer market too, with Tyrese Campbell among them.

The 24-year-old is still available for nothing and has had interest from the likes of Swansea City, West Brom and QPR. Now though, it is claimed Sheffield United are fronting the chase for his signature.

That’s according to Alan Nixon, who states on his Patreon that the Blades have edged their way to the front of the pack racing to sign the free agent attacker.

Campbell is without a club after his departure from Stoke City, who Nixon states are in the race to re-sign him.