Sheffield United lead 24-year-old striker pursuit, QPR and West Brom also keen

Sheffield United have edged ahead in the chase for Tyrese Campbell, reporter Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon

Sheffield United have dipped into the free transfer market on a number of occasions this summer to bolster their ranks while takeover uncertainty persists.

Chris Wilder and the recruitment team at Bramall Lane have been tasked with bringing in a whole host of players despite the tightened purse strings. Fees paid for players have been limited with the current owners reluctant to splash big cash when they could be departing soon.

Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS.

There’s still some good players to be had on the free transfer market too, with Tyrese Campbell among them.

The 24-year-old is still available for nothing and has had interest from the likes of Swansea City, West Brom and QPR. Now though, it is claimed Sheffield United are fronting the chase for his signature.

That’s according to Alan Nixon, who states on his Patreon that the Blades have edged their way to the front of the pack racing to sign the free agent attacker.

Campbell is without a club after his departure from Stoke City, who Nixon states are in the race to re-sign him.

1 of 25 Whose stadium is this? Sheffield Wednesday Sheffield United Birmingham City Watford

Another free transfer swoop?

Should Sheffield United win the race to sign Campbell as well, he would become the fourth free transfer signing of this summer window alone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jamie Shackleton and Sam McCallum were two early arrivals and the later addition of attacking midfielder Callum O’Hare looks to be a statement signing. If Campbell follows, that would be four solid players with Championship pedigree brought in for nothing.

Image courtesy of: CARL RECINE/REUTERS.

Alongside deals for Harrison Burrows and Kieffer Moore and the loan signings of Alfie Gilchrist and Harry Souttar, it has been a highly productive transfer window at Bramall Lane.

They’ve worked well in tough conditions to rebuild the squad, and they look to boast a side capable of pushing for promotion back to the Premier League.

Campbell’s next club

The priority for Campbell at his next club will be finding regular game time. Staying fit will be vital to that having struggled with injuries at times during his Stoke City.

However, when fit, available and on his game, the Cheadle Hume-born forward has proven himself to be a real threat going forward. Be it out wide or through the middle, he can be a real handful for attackers on his day.

As such, it’s no wonder the likes of Sheffield United, QPR, West Brom and Swansea City have all been eyeing a free transfer swoop for the forward.

With the Blades edging in though, Campbell could have a decision to make over where he takes his next step sooner rather than later.