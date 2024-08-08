Sheffield United agree deal for Premier League winger ahead of QPR and Leeds United

Sheffield United are poised to see off competition from some fellow Championship sides to land the Premier League man’s signature. They kick-start the new season with an away trip to Deepdale on Friday night to face Preston North End as they look to start with a win.

Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS.

Rak-Sakyi, 21, has reportedly been a man in-demand this summer and Crystal Palace have been weighing up what to do next with him in this window. He has been away on their pre-season tour under boss Oliver Glasner.

In this latest update regarding his situation by Football Insider, the Blades have now reached a ‘full agreement’ and are set to win the race for his signature. QPR, Leeds United, Hull City, and Watford are all said to have held ‘talks’ but will have to look elsewhere for targets.

Sheffield United close in on winger

Rak-Sakyi will give Sheffield United more competition in attacking areas if they can get the deal over the line.

They have made some shrewd signings over recent times including Callum O’Hare, Kieffer Moore and Harry Souttar as they aim for an immediate promotion back to the top flight. They finished in the bottom three in the last campaign along with Burnley and Luton Town.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Rak-Sakyi is under contract at Crystal Palace until 2027 meaning he still has a bright future ahead of him at Selhurst Park.

A loan to the second tier will help him get some regular game time under his belt and boost his development.

He played in Chelsea’s academy before switching to the Eagles in 2019.

The forward has since risen up through the youth ranks and has made 12 appearances so far in his career, eight of which came in the last campaign.

The England youth international also had a stint at Charlton Athletic in the 2022/23 season and was a hit with the Addicks in League One, firing 15 goals in 49 matches before heading back to Crystal Palace.

What now for Sheffield United target?

It appears Sheffield United have now planted themselves in pole position to land Rak-Sakyi.

He will benefit more from getting regular minutes with the Blades as opposed to sitting on Crystal Palace’s bench.

Chris Wilder has until the end of the month to bring in more players to further bolster his ranks.