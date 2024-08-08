Rotherham United eye recent Dunfermline Athletic trialist after Huddersfield Town departure

Rotherham United are taking a look at goalkeeper Giosue Bellagambi on trial following his exit from Huddersfield Town , as per a report by the Rotherham Advertiser

Rotherham United are casting their eyes over the free agent as they weigh up a potential swoop. They are preparing for the start of the new League One season after their relegation from the Championship.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Bellagambi, 22, played in their recent pre-season friendly against Doncaster Rovers of League Two. He cut ties with fellow Yorkshire club Huddersfield Town at the end of the last campaign and saw his deal expire in late June as he weighs up his options.

Dunfermline Athletic have also considered him this summer, as per the Dunfermline Press. In this latest update, the Millers’ boss Steve Evans has told the Rotherham Advertiser: “We like him. We’ve done nothing about it yet. Our priority is the 46 league games. He’s due back in with us later this week. Nothing is going to happen before the weekend. We certainly need a third goalkeeper in the building.”

1 of 25 Whose stadium is this? Sheffield Wednesday Sheffield United Birmingham City Watford

Bellagambi would provide back-up to Cameron Dawson and Dillon Phillips if Rotherham United were to sign him.

The Londoner played for Lambeth Tigers and Whyteleafe before moving up north in 2018.

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS.

Huddersfield Town snapped him up and he penned his first professional contract in 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Uganda international, who made his first and only cap to date a couple of years ago against Libya, never made a senior appearance for the Terriers during his time at the John Smith’s Stadium.

However, he did pick up plenty of experience during various loan spells away.

Bellagambi had stints at Ramsbottom United, Ebbsfleet United, Stalybridge Celtic, Brighouse Town, Hyde United and Spennymoor Town to expose himself to senior football and boost his development.

He then linked up with Salford City in League Two in January 2023 and ended the 2023/24 campaign with the Ammies.

What next for Rotherham United trialist?

As Evans alluded to, Rotherham United will have Bellagambi back training during the latter stages of this week.

They will have a decision to make about whether to bring him in. If not, his hunt for a new club will continue.

He would provide useful cover for the Millers between the sticks but wouldn’t get much game time ahead of Dawson or Phillips.

His chances of a move may depend on whether he is willing to be a third choice.