‘A sign of things to come’ – QPR vs West Brom prediction: The72

QPR and West Brom face off at Loftus Road on Saturday as the Championship duo begin their 2024/25 campaigns.

QPR come into this campaign looking to find a new level under Marti Cifuentes after maintaining their Championship status under his lead last time around.

Things were looking bleak under Gareth Ainsworth but the popular Spaniard turned things around in West London. Now, with Paul Nardi, Jonathan Varane, Zan Celar and more joining the ranks, the aim is to push further up the table.

Cifuentes will need backing with further additions, but the squad looks ready to make inroads up the league in the new campaign.

As for West Brom, lingering impacts of the previous ownership mean Carlos Corberan hasn’t had the freedom to spend as much as he needs to in the transfer market.

Nevertheless, shrewd signings have been made and it will be hoped they can build on the 5th place finish last time around. They ultimately came up short in the play-offs though, losing to eventual winners Southampton in the semi-final.

A trip away from The Hawthorns will pose challenges for the Baggies but they should be favourites to get a result from this one.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Of course, the aim for these two will be to start the season with a bang. QPR will be out to show they’ve made further strides forward after securing survival last time around while West Brom need to show they’re ready for another promotion push amid lingering off-pitch uncertainty.

“Ultimately though, I can see this ending level, and it wouldn’t be a bad result for either side.

“From the host’s perspective, they’ll be securing a result against one of last season’s play-off sides. As for the visitors, there may be a little more disappointment, but Loftus Road is a tough place to go and given the work needed on the squad, avoiding a loss will be a bonus.

“I’ll say this one ends 1-1, which would be a sign of things to come from the hosts as they look to kick on.”

Harry Mail

“QPR are carrying momentum from staying up last season. They will be confident mood and have made some smart signings under Marti Cifuentes.

“I still think they need some more additions but I can see them causing problems for West Brom this weekend.

“The Baggies did well to get into the play-offs last term and Carlos Corberan is a top manager at Championship level. They have lost some big players though in Okay Yokuslu, Conor Townsend and Brandon Thomas-Asante.

“I can see the hosts sneaking the win here and starting the 2024/25 campaign with an impressive three points.”