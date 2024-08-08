QPR, West Brom, Hull City looking at out-of-favour Premier League midfielder

QPR, West Brom and Hull City are all in the market for further additions to their squad before the transfer window slams shut at 11pm on August 30th.

The start of the campaign may be just a matter of days away, but there’s plenty of time for the Championship trio to make some last summer signings before embarking on the first half of the season.

Image courtesy of: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS.

As Premier League pre-seasons draw to an end, decisions over players’ futures will start to emerge. That could open doors for second-tier admirers to swoop in, but one man who has been free to move all summer is Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden.

The 29-year-old has had interest from QPR after a successful stay in West London earlier this year and now, Championship rivals West Brom and Hull City look to have joined the chase.

The Baggies and the Tigers are alongside the R’s in looking at Hayden, who is far down the pecking order at St. James’ Park. A permanent exit likely would have been the Magpies’ preference, but they’re now open to a loan.

Isaac Hayden will be allowed out on loan by Newcastle. QPR, Hull and West Brom among the clubs looking at the midfielder, 29, who is eligible for Jamaica's national team and of interest to Steve McClaren



🇯🇲 #NUFC — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) August 8, 2024

Hayden still has two years remaining on his contract with Newcastle United.

1 of 25 Whose stadium is this? Sheffield Wednesday Sheffield United Birmingham City Watford

A solid Championship signing

Hayden doesn’t have a place in the plans at Newcastle United and barring another move abroad, it seems that the Championship is a likely destination for the midfielder.

ADVERTISEMENT

He will be a name that QPR and Hull City fans are familiar with too.

Image courtesy of: MATTHEW CHILDS/REUTERS.

As touched on before, Hayden enjoyed a solid stay with Cifuentes and co at Loftus Road over the second half of last season, aiding their push for survival. He previously spent time with the Tigers too though, making 24 appearances over the 2015/16 campaign and duly earning himself a permanent move to Newcastle.

Hayden has played almost 120 Premier League games and was an asset at that level in the north east under Rafa Benitez. In the Championship though, he’s been a real standout in defensive midfield at times, so he could be a great asset for any of QPR, West Brom or Hull.

Long-term possibility?

If a loan deal is struck this summer, the door could be open to something more permanent next summer.

Newcastle United will want to get the midfielder off the books for good before his contract runs out so if he can impress while away from the club temporarily, he can really put himself in the shop window.

If he performs well with his loan side, there may be little standing in their way between striking a permanent move for Hayden.

Time will tell just where he heads though, and just how he fares after the move is sealed.