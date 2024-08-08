Portsmouth boss eyeing move for highly-rated Irish prospect

Portsmouth boss John Mouinsho has confirmed the club are keen on signing recent trialist Sean Patton on a permanent deal.

Portsmouth have been looking to add more new faces to the ranks this summer, but it’s not only proven first-team players that have been on the radar at Fratton Park.

They have already made eight signings including Andre Dozzell and former Newcastle United men Matt Ritchie and Elias Sørensen. However, upcoming starlets are wanted too.

Teenage midfielder Reuben Swann was signed from non-league outfit AFC Sudbury and more have been on the radar. Among them is Derry City youngster Sean Patton, who impressed with Pompey whilst on trial, and the south-coast side have been left wanting more.

After his trial earlier this summer, the Blues want to bring the 18-year-old to Fratton Park. Manager Mousinho confirmed as such while speaking with The News, saying:

“Sean was always set to go back, so we didn’t have permission to have him for any longer than we did.

“That’s one that we will work on. It’s not a priority at the moment, but it’s one we’ll work as things move on. I think that Sean did well enough for us to explore that (a move).

“He’s one for the future, so it would be a development one – hence why it’s not quite a priority at the moment, but he’s definitely one we’re interested in.”

First-team signings are set to take priority at Fratton Park, as would be expected for a side stepping up from League One to the Championship. However, Portsmouth are showing a desire to ensure their ranks are future-proofed too, and a deal for Patton would do just that.

More on Patton

Patton is very highly rated in Ireland as they hope he can go far in the game, be it with Portsmouth or elsewhere.

The youngster is seen as a poacher in front of goal and has had plenty of exposure to first-team environments whilst at Derry City and out on loan at Finn Harps, where he came through the academy before moving to Derry.

He recently signed a new contract with the Irish outfit, but Pompey will still feel they can prise away the hot prospect.

The season ahead

Portsmouth will be relying on their senior players with experience at Championship level to set the standard upon their rise from League One, while those who impressed in the third-tier will have to prove they can manage the step up.

Figures such as Marlon Pack and new signings Jordan Williams and the earlier mentioned Ritchie could become key figures given their pedigree at this level and above. That said, it would not be a surprise if further experience was added in the final weeks of the transfer window.

Mousinho will be keen to find a good balance of experienced players and upcoming talents who can develop into assets, both in terms of what they offer on the pitch and the profit they could generate.

Patton certainly falls into the latter category, though time will tell if a deal can be done.