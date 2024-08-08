Plymouth Argyle scuppered in pursuit of Liverpool forward

Plymouth Argyle look set for disappointment with Liverpool opting against a loan for Jayden Danns due to a back injury, as per The Athletic.

Plymouth Argyle had been among the sides linked with a move for Danns, who broke into Liverpool’s senior set up amid their major injury crisis last season.

However, this move now seems to be completely off the cards, with Danns expected to remain on Merseyside until at least January.

The Athletic states that Danns’ injury is worse than first thought. As such, he will undergo rehabilitation with his parent club instead of heading out on loan.

Danns featured five times for Liverpool last season in a breakout season, scoring on twice with both coming against Southampton in a 5th Round FA Cup tie. He even featured in their 1-0 Carabao Cup final victory over Chelsea in February of this year, replacing Cody Gakpo and playing the full extra-time period.

However, this summer hasn’t been an easy one for him as he has been unable to feature in pre-season for the Reds under new head coach Arne Slot. Injury means he’ll remain at Melwood for the time being, rather than heading out on loan to Plymouth Argyle or anywhere else for that matter.

A missed opportunity

It seems Plymouth Argyle have missed out on a huge opportunity to bring in further quality in a bid to keep themselves in the second tier once again.

The youngster was unable to travel to the United States for Liverpool’s fixtures against Arsenal and Manchester United as he was being assessed back home in England.

The squad at Rooney’s disposal is still in need of additions, with the Pilgrims lacking quality in a handful of areas. There are dangerous attackers on the books, but a key aim for the summer has been finding a goalscorer who can partner and support star man Morgan Whittaker.

With Danns’ injury now preventing a further addition to the Argyle roster, and only two days to go until the new season, the club will now have to look elsewhere for an answer.

Existing options up top

Plymouth Argyle should have other striker targets in mind with Danns now off the market. Until another can be brought in though, it seems highly likely that Ryan Hardie will lead the line for Rooney.

Ben Waine and Freddie Issaka are also options up top but Hardie’s respectable return of 12 goals and four assists last time around means he’ll start the campaign as the preferred striker, one would expect.

Adding some extra competition wouldn’t go amiss though, so it will be intriguing to see what the Pilgrims have got up their sleeve now that it has emerged Danns will not be on the move.