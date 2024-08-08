Plymouth Argyle monitoring Bolton Wanderers star, report claims

Plymouth Argyle and Bolton Wanderers have been gearing up to try and achieve different goals this summer, but the duo are both still in the market for some fresh additions.

Now under the lead of Wayne Rooney, the Pilgrims will be looking to maintain their Championship status for another season after narrowly surviving last time around. To help their bid to do so, six new signings have been made.

As for the Trotters, they’re looking to avoid promotion heartbreak for the third consecutive season after losing to Oxford United in the League One play-off final earlier this year.

Image courtesy of: CAT GORYN/REUTERS.

Now, it is claimed Plymouth Argyle are setting their sights on Bolton Wanderers as they target another option up top.

Football Insider claims striker Victor Adeboyejo is being monitored by those at Home Park. The 26-year-old is among the forwards being considered as Rooney looks to add to his attacking ranks before the window slams shut on August 30th.

Adeboyejo has two years left on his contract with Bolton having signed a three-and-a-half-year contract upon his arrival from Burton Albion in the January transfer window of 2023.

1 of 25 Whose stadium is this? Sheffield Wednesday Sheffield United Birmingham City Watford

More on Adeboyejo

Adeboyejo might not boast the most eye-catching goal record but the striker could be an asset for Plymouth Argyle if their interest was to develop into something more concrete.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian is a hard-working, physical striker whose runs offer constant activity for defenders to keep an eye on. For Rooney, you could see him coming on off the bench and being a real handful.

Image courtesy of: PETER POWELL/REUTERS.

He has shown his end product more in recent times though. 10 goals and two assists in 46 games for a Bolton Wanderers side where the goalscoring burden is shared across plenty of players marks a respectable return.

His contract situation means his valuation may only decrease from here, so it would be interesting to see how Bolton react to an offer if one is tabled.

Argyle’s attacking options

It could be argued that Plymouth Argyle are not in need of another striker though.

Muhamed Tijani has arrived as another option up top, joining Ryan Hardie and Ben Waine in the ranks. 18-year-old Freddie Issaka is a highly-rated prospect who has been given first-team action too.

A move for Adeboyejo may well point towards one of the current options moving on. Some may argue a loan for Waine or Issaka could be beneficial for their development, so perhaps a spot opens up there.

Time will tell just how the rumoured interest pans out though with Argyle just keeping tabs on the Bolton Wanderers striker for now.