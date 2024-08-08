Norwich City in advanced talks over near £4m midfielder deal

Norwich City are in advanced talks to sign RB Salzburg’s Forson Amankwah having agreed a fee worth near £4m, as per the Pink Un

Norwich City are looking to add some more new faces to their squad before the window slams shut later this month.

The Canaries and their fellow EFL sides have until 11pm on August 30th to strike deals. And, new manager Johannes Hoff Thorup will be hoping to be backed further in the transfer market until that date.

Image courtesy of: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS.

Now, as the eve of the new Championship season arrives, a fresh face is nearing a move to Carrow Road.

Reports have emerged stating Norwich City have agreed a deal to sign RB Salzburg midfielder Forson Amankwah. The claims first came from Flashscore, with reputable Ghanaian reporter Owuraku Ampofo revealing the agreement, adding the 21-year-old is set to sign a four-year deal with the club.

His displays have drawn wide interest from Anderlecht, Sturm Graz, Nordsjaelland, Freiburg, Augsburg and Stuttgart.

In addition though, the Pink Un states the agreement comes in at just under £4m, plus performance-related add-ons. He has been on the Norwich City radar for ‘some time’, they add, but it is unlikely that he will be ready to feature against Oxford United this weekend.

1 of 25 Whose stadium is this? Sheffield Wednesday Sheffield United Birmingham City Watford

The Sara replacement?

As a talent who operates mainly as a box-to-box midfielder but also in more advanced roles in behind the striker, it seems highly likely that Amankwah is the Gabriel Sara replacement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Norwich City will have hoped to hold onto their Brazilian star. However, his valuation was met by Turkish giants Galatasaray and the midfielder has since seen his deserved, high-profile move away from East Anglia confirmed.

Image courtesy of: JOHN SIBLEY/REUTERS.

Ghanaian starlet Amankwah will be determined to fill the gap left behind after Sara’s departure, and he looks well-equipped to do so. The wide interest in his services suggests he’s a talent deserving of more than the fairly limited minutes he’s been getting with RB Salzburg.

He’s impressed when given the chance though, while also finding joy on loan with FC Liefering before.

Further signings wanted

The Pink Un’s coverage of the impending Amankwah deal states Norwich City are in the market for more new signings over the final weeks of the transfer window.

That will be welcome news for fans and manager Thorup, who is keen to shape the squad to his liking in his first window at the helm of the club.

Looking at the squad, further additions in midfield will be required while another option at the top of the pitch wouldn’t go amiss. Some depth at left-back may be welcomed, but that could depend on whether Callum Doyle is set to play centrally or out on the left as he did with Leicester City last season.