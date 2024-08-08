‘Out for redemption’ – MK Dons vs Bradford City prediction: The72

Bradford City travel to MK Dons on Saturday afternoon as the curtain raises on the 2024/25 League Two campaign.

Bradford City begin their campaign on the road as they head into the season opener having narrowly missed out on a spot in the play-offs last term.

Six new faces have arrived at Valley Parade this summer in an attempt to bolster Graham Alexander’s side, with 11 exits having also taken place to give the squad a fresh look.

Several positions within the Bantams’ roster have been strengthened with former Stockport County duo Antoni Sarcevic and Neill Byrne joining the side fresh from the Hatters’ promotion-winning campaign.

MK Dons, on the other hand, head into the new season having tasted defeat in the play-offs last time out.

Mike Williamson’s side finished 4th last term, losing out to eventual play-off winners Crawley Town in the semi-final, and will be hopeful of going one step further this campaign after bolstering their side with 11 new additions so far.

Tommy Leigh and Liam Kelly look set to be key in the middle of the park having joined from Accrington Stanley and Crawley respectively.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Jacob Hackett

“It may only be the first game of the season, but the points on offer from this clash could prove key come May with the typically tight nature of League Two’s standings at the end of each campaign.

“Bradford City will be intent on achieving a higher league finish with a long-awaited return to League One surely the aim, whilst MK Dons proved their capabilities at this level last term and are likely to be in the mix at the top end of the table once again.

“I expect both of these sides to be fighting for a play-off spot again this term, which makes this another tough fixture to call.

“Neither outfit will be keen to taste defeat on the opening day and it would not be surprising if this turned out to be an edgy encounter. With that said, I am leaning towards a score draw on this occasion.”

James Ray

“As they start their first full campaign with Williamson at the helm, you have to feel this year could be a good one for MK Dons. They’ve made some good signings and after coming up short in the play-offs last time, top three will be the aim.

“The club should be out for redemption after ending their season in pretty embarrassing fashion against Crawley Town, and a good result here will send a message to the rest of the promotion hopefuls.

“Bradford City will be hoping they’re among those fighting it out at the right end of the table. Consistency will be key for Alexander and co though, as they were too hot and cold to make inroads on the play-off fight under his lead last season.

“I can see the hosts getting off to the ideal start, picking up three points against the Bantams.”