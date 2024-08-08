Manchester United begin transfer talks with Championship club amid player contact

Manchester United have started initial talks with Burnley over a possible deal for Sander Berge, Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth has said.

Manchester United were first linked with Burnley star Berge last week, with reports stating the Norwegian was under consideration as an alternative to Manuel Ugarte.

Since then, it has been said that the Red Devils are exploring options away from the PSG midfielder amid the high asking price. As such, contact had been made with Berge’s representatives.

It was said at the time that the Clarets were open to selling the 26-year-old following his impressive performances in the Premier League last season. And now, fresh claims over the potential pursuit have emerged.

Writing on X, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has said that Manchester United and Burnley have held initial talks over the potential transfer of Berge.

Three years remain on his contract at Turf Moor, but the Premier League club are exploring the conditions a deal could entail. All the while though, they are keeping AS Monaco’s Youssouf Fofana in mind as another option, Sheth adds.

Berge only signed for Burnley from Sheffield United last summer, but given how he performed in the Premier League last season, it seems highly unlikely that he stays and helps the fight for promotion from the Championship.

A move on the cards?

While only time will tell if Manchester United is Berge’s eventual destination, it seems likely that he’ll be on his way out of Burnley this summer.

The club will be hoping to hold onto key assets as they look to bounce back to the Premier League. However, given that Berge has been in this position before with Sheffield United and stayed, it seems the chances of him doing so again are slim.

The former KRC Genk star was relegated from the top-flight with the Blades but remained to help them rise from the Championship. They achieved just that, returning to the Premier League for the 2023/24 season.

He would stand out for Burnley in that campaign after his transfer, but his best efforts weren’t enough to inspire survival, so another change of scenery could be around the corner.

A quick profit?

On the plus side, a move to Manchester United for Berge could mean Burnley make a fairly swift profit on a player signed almost a year ago to the day.

It was reported that the midfielder joined the Clarets for just £12m last summer. And, the claimed price tag this summer amid high-profile interest sits at £30m.

That would make for a sizeable financial boost for the Turf Moor outfit after relegation. They might be in a decent position financially, but profit of that size will be welcomed and would ease the pressure on them to cash in on key stars next year if they’re to miss out on an immediate top-flight return.