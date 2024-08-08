Luton Town midfielder wants Championship stay amid interest from Scottish clubs

Luton Town are looking to finish the summer transfer window with a squad strong enough to push for an immediate return to the Premier League.

The Hatters have been able to fend off interest in some key assets, though Ross Barkley made a move to Aston Villa earlier this summer. However, the ranks are looking strong as the curtain raiser against Burnley awaits next Monday.

Image courtesy of: JOHN CLIFTON/REUTERS.

However, one man free to move on from Kenilworth Road this summer is midfielder Allan Campbell.

Manager Rob Edwards confirmed the door is open for the Scot to head elsewhere, and now, the Luton Town man is attracting admiring glances from north of the border. Football Insider states Scottish Premiership sides Aberdeen and Hibernian are keen on taking him back to his native.

It is added that Campbell is keeping his options open amid interest from Europe too.

But, having spent time in the Championship on loan with Millwall and while at Luton Town, Campbell’s preference is to stay in the second-tier as a move awaits. That could prove to be an obstacle for Aberdeen and Hibs.

On the move

While the destination remains unknown, it seems for all intents and purposes that Campbell will be moving on from Luton Town before the window slams shut later this month.

The Hatters have until 11pm on August 30th to find a solution over the midfielder’s future, with clubs in Europe and Scotland keen but a Championship stay seemingly his preference.

Image courtesy of: CARL RECINE/REUTERS.

It is not said how long remains on his contract having joined the Hatters in 2021. If his deal is up next summer, a sale will surely be the club’s preference, while if the contract runs longer then a loan could still be an option, despite the likely desire to cash in.

Nevertheless, the priority for Campbell is simply getting a move, as it seems he does not figure in Edwards’ plans for the rapidly approaching 2024/25 season.

Edwards’ midfield ranks

Given the numerous midfield options available to Luton Town, it’s perhaps not surprising that Campbell is on the fringes of the first-team squad despite the fact he has found success at this level before.

New signing Shandon Baptiste has joined Marvelous Nakamba, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Jordan Clark and Louie Watson has players in the midfield department at Kenilworth Road.

The versatile Tahith Chong can also play there, though he’s favoured out wide or in a more advanced position more often than not.

Perhaps injuries could force Campbell in the plans, but taking a chance on that is a risk. He should be able to find action elsewhere, though time will tell just where he ends up.