Leyton Orient let 21-year-old head out on loan ahead of the new season

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Rhys Byrne has joined Bowers & Pitsea on loan, as announced by their official club website

Leyton Orient have given the stopper the green light to head out the exit door on a temporary basis ahead of the start of the new League One season. Up first for the London outfit is a home clash against Bolton Wanderers this weekend as they look to start with a positive result in front of their own fans.

Byrne, 21, has linked up with Bowers & Pitsea following their promotion to the Isthmian League Premier League division in the last campaign. They won the Isthmian League North Division title under manager James Collins.

The O’s have confirmed on their website that he will spend three months with the Essex club to boost his development. He will be hoping to get plenty of game time under his belt in non-league to pick up some valuable experience.

Leyton Orient will have a decision to make on what to do next with Byrne when his initial three-month stint ends. That will depend on how he performs with his new team.

The ‘keeper has been on the books of the third tier outfit for his whole career to date and has risen up through their academy ranks.

He has been a regular for the O’s at various different youth levels and was handed his first professional deal in 2021.

Byrne made his first-team debut for Leyton Orient in an EFL Trophy clash against Southampton Under-21’s a couple of years ago. He has since played three more times for their senior team.

His contract with Richie Wellens’ side expires in 2025 meaning they will have to weigh up his long-term future over the coming months.

He has also had temporary stints away in the past at Canvey Island and Dartford as he heads to Bowers & Pitsea now.

What next for Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient were promoted from League Two in 2023 after winning the title and adapted well to life in League One in the last campaign, finishing in a respectable 11th position.

They will look to build on that next term and have delved into the market to bring in a few new faces over recent times. Lewis Warrington, Diallang Jaiyesimi, Sean Clare, Sonny Perkins, Charlie Kelman and Charlie Kelman have all arrived.

Meanwhile, the likes of Rob Hunt, Max Sanders and Adam Thompson have left.