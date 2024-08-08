‘The ideal start’ – Leeds United vs Portsmouth prediction: The72

Leeds United host Portsmouth in the Championship on Saturday as the 2024/25 campaign gets underway after the summer break.

Leeds United come into the season looking for redemption after coming up short last time around. They were pipped to 2nd place by Ipswich Town and then lost to Southampton in the play-off final, condemning them to another season of Championship football.

As expected, the failure to win promotion means they’ll be doing so without some key players. Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville have completed high-profile moves to Spurs and West Ham respectively while Glen Kamara and Liam Cooper are two other influential players to have moved on.

However, with some star men still on the books and new signings made, the hope is that the Whites will succeed in their promotion push this season.

As for Portsmouth, they step up from League One as champions.

John Mousinho worked wonders in his first full campaign at Fratton Park, finally leading the club back to the second-tier. There are bright hopes for the future in Hampshire but more signings are wanted to strengthen the ranks further.

The former Premier League mainstays are sure to be well-backed by their loyal fans both home and away. A trip to Elland Road is just about as tough as it gets for a newly-promoted club though.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“This is going to be a big season for Leeds United. They started poorly last time around and recovered well, but many would argue it was their bad form in the early stages of last season that ultimately cost them 2nd.

“Their summer hasn’t been quite as disrupting as last year’s, so they should be in a better position to put the building blocks for another promotion push together.

“Portsmouth are no mugs though. They’re going to cause headaches for some great sides in this division, especially when they welcome them back to the raucous Fratton Park.

“However, at Elland Road with the squads looking like they do, this should be a fairly routine win for the hosts.

“I’ll back Leeds United to get their season off to the ideal start.”

Harry Mail

“Leeds United will be fired up to bounce back from their play-off final loss to Southampton and although they have lost Crysencio Summerville, they will still fancy their chances of competing for promotion once again this season.

“This is an ideal opportunity for them to start the new campaign with a win in front of their own fans at Elland Road against a side who have just come up from League One.

“With respect to Portsmouth, not many will give them a chance of getting something this weekend. That will fuel John Mousinho’s side to perform though as they look to prove people wrong.

“They are carrying momentum from their League One title win and that will take them a long way. I can see them giving Leeds United a really good game here, but they may just fall short.”