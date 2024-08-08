Leeds United near valuation of top winger target, Premier League clubs keen

Leeds United are in the market for a new star winger after letting Dutch standout Crysencio Summerville move on from the club this summer.

The 22-year-old has jumped up to the Premier League with West Ham after starring in the Championship last time around.

The Whites will have had potential replacements in mind before Summerville’s exit. And, it seems one man firmly on the radar is Norwich City ace Jonathan Rowe.

The 22-year-old looks to be the top target for Leeds United and amid talks of a £7m bid being prepared, fresh claims over the club’s pursuit of the winger have emerged from Sky Sports.

They state that the Whites and Canaries remain locked in discussions over a potential deal. No formal bids have been tabled at this stage but as negotiations persist, the Yorkshire giants are ‘getting closer’ to Norwich City’s valuation of Rowe.

Leeds are willing to pay more for the England U21 international, who has interest from clubs in the Premier League and overseas too. Rowe’s current deal is up next summer but includes a 12-month extension option.

A deal to be done?

Norwich City will surely be hoping to hold onto a player as important as Rowe, but it looks as though they’re receptive to an exit deal for the winger, even if it means moving to a divisional rival.

Leeds United and the Canaries fought it out in the play-offs last season, with the former coming out on top thanks to a dominant second leg display at Elland Road. If the two were to meet again in a similar scenario, you can’t help but feel someone of Rowe’s ability will only widen the gap between the two.

Nevertheless, it looks as though the Whites are on the right track to bringing him through the door.

It remains to be seen just what the valuation is and how much the Yorkshire giants are willing to pay, but it looks as though it will only be a portion of the Summerville money, freeing up space in the budget for more additions elsewhere.

Further business needed

More signings are needed at Elland Road too. Having cashed in on Archie Gray earlier this summer and sold Glen Kamara to Stade Rennais, it might have been hoped Leeds United would spend a bit more freely earlier in the summer.

However, the Summervile sale should really open the door for new players to come in.

Not only is a replacement like Rowe needed, but some depth at centre-back beyond Pascal Strujk, Joe Rodon, the versatile Ethan Ampadu and potentially Max Wober is needed. The same goes for midfield, and potentially at right-back too.