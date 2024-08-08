Leeds United near valuation of top winger target, Premier League clubs keen

Leeds United are in the market for a new star winger after letting Dutch standout Crysencio Summerville move on from the club this summer.

The 22-year-old has jumped up to the Premier League with West Ham after starring in the Championship last time around.

Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

The Whites will have had potential replacements in mind before Summerville’s exit. And, it seems one man firmly on the radar is Norwich City ace Jonathan Rowe.

The 22-year-old looks to be the top target for Leeds United and amid talks of a £7m bid being prepared, fresh claims over the club’s pursuit of the winger have emerged from Sky Sports.

They state that the Whites and Canaries remain locked in discussions over a potential deal. No formal bids have been tabled at this stage but as negotiations persist, the Yorkshire giants are ‘getting closer’ to Norwich City’s valuation of Rowe.

Leeds are willing to pay more for the England U21 international, who has interest from clubs in the Premier League and overseas too. Rowe’s current deal is up next summer but includes a 12-month extension option.