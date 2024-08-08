Hull City close in on deal for 24-year-old following Preston North End loan

Hull City are closing in on a deal to sign FC Basel winger Liam Millar, according to TSN reporter Matthew Scianitti on X

Hull City are looking to get a move over the line for the attacker who spent last season on loan at fellow Championship side Preston North End. They are preparing for the start of the new campaign this weekend as they face Bristol City at home.

Millar, 24, made 36 appearances for the Lilywhites in all competitions and chipped in with five goals and five assists. He has since returned to FC Basel and has a year left on his contract with his parent club.

In this latest update regarding his situation, journalist Scianitti on X and a report by TSN suggest he is travelling over to London to sign paperwork to join the Tigers. He is set to pen a three-year deal in a move worth in the region of €3.5million.

Hull City close in on attacker

Hull City could see Millar as someone to inject more quality into their attacking ranks. The Sun claimed in May that Sheffield United, Sunderland and Burnley were admirers.

He was on the books at Liverpool as a youngster and went on to play once for their first-team. He also had spells away from Anfield at Kilmarnock and Charlton Athletic to get some experience under his belt.

Millar left Merseyside in 2021 to move to Switzerland and has since played 96 matches for his current club, finding the net on 13 occasions.

Preston then brought him back to England in September and he proved to be a shrewd addition by Ryan Lowe.

The Toronto-born man is a Canada international with 32 caps under his belt and was part of their Copa America squad earlier this summer under former Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch.

His deal at FC Basel expires in June 2025 meaning they need to cash in on him now or in January to avoid losing him for free.

What next for Hull City target?

Signing Millar would be a big boost for Hull City.

They are crying out for attacking reinforcements following the end of Liam Delap, Noah Ohio and Fabio Carvalho’s loans, as well as the release of Aaron Connolly and Billy Sharp. Key winger Jaden Philogene and attacking midfielder Ozan Tufan were also sold.

The Tigers have delved into the market so far this summer to land full-backs Ryan Giles and Cody Drameh, as well as midfielder Marvin Mehlem.