‘They are weak’ – Hull City vs Bristol City prediction: The72

Hull City take on Bristol City in their opening game of the 2024/25 Championship season.

Hull City finished 7th in the last campaign and missed out on the play-offs by three points. It has since been a turbulent summer at the MKM Stadium.

The Tigers made the surprise decision to sack Liam Rosenior and have since replaced him with former Stuttgart and Hamburg boss Tim Walter. They have seen the likes of Jacob Greaves, Jaden Philogene and Ozan Tufan leave the club.

Loan players such as Liam Delap, Fabio Carvalho and Tyler Morton have all gone back to their parent clubs too so Hull City’s squad is looking a bit threadbare at the moment. They have been patient with their recruitment over recent times and are waiting for the right targets to become available.

As for Bristol City, it has been more steady past few months at Ashton Gate. They are preparing for their first full season under the guidance of ex-MK Dons and Oxford United manager Liam Manning.

The Robins have delved into the market to bring in a few new faces, most notably striker Sinclair Armstrong from fellow second tier outfit QPR. They have the chance to sign more before the end of the transfer window later this month.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“Hull City’s side simply isn’t strong enough at this moment in time. They are crying out for new signings, especially in attack, and they will struggle if they don’t bring in more quality.

“There is no doubt that they will make some additions before the end of the window but in the meantime, they are weak. It hasn’t been the best pre-season for the Tigers and although you shouldn’t read much into friendlies, they haven’t performed well.

“Bristol City will fancy their chances of getting three points at the MKM Stadium. They are a much more settled side and should cause problems to the hosts.

“Hull City just don’t have enough depth at the moment so I can see the visitors getting a win in East Yorkshire.”

James Ray

“You have to feel for Tim Walter a bit. He’s joined an ambitious Hull City side but nowhere near enough signings have been made and key players have moved on from the club without being replaced.

“Yes, time remains in the transfer window for new faces to come through the door. However, the season starts any day now, and his squad is seriously bare.

“He doesn’t have an awful lot to work with as he tries to embed his ways on Humberside and unfortunately, you have to feel that will end in them starting the campaign pretty poorly. Against Bristol City, they may be made to pay too.

“The Robins will be hoping they can really kick on under Manning after some high points last season and if they can iron out their inconsistencies, they will be one to watch. I’ll back them to start the campaign with a win too.”