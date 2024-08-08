‘In for a poor start’ – Fleetwood Town vs Grimsby Town prediction: The72

Grimsby Town travel to Fleetwood Town on Saturday afternoon as the curtain raises on the 2024/25 League Two campaign.

Grimsby Town begin their campaign on the road as they head into the season opener having steered clear from relegation at the back end of the previous campaign.

Eight new faces have arrived at Blundell Park this summer in an attempt to bolster David Artell’s side, although a raft of departures has also led to uncertainty.

With the defence identified as a key area for improvement over the summer, signings such as Lewis Cass, Tyrell Warren and Matty Carson will be hoping to shore things up at the back for the Mariners.

Fleetwood Town, on the other hand, are one of the four recently relegated sides after finishing 22nd in League One last term.

The Cod Army appeared to up their performance levels following the appointment of Charlie Adam as manager midway through the previous campaign, though they were unable to claw themselves back out of the drop zone come May.

After 10 years in the third tier, supporters will be hopeful of achieving an instant return this season.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Jacob Hackett

“As may often be the case throughout this League Two campaign, this encounter seems a tricky one to call with plenty of unknown quantities playing a factor.

“Grimsby Town improved their results towards the end of the previous season with survival looking much more comfortable than it might have felt in the end, but further improvement will be needed if they are to avoid being in the conversation for relegation again.

“Fleetwood have a promising young manager in Adam and might have not suffered the same fate had he been appointed sooner last term, so he will no doubt have a point to prove this campaign.

“I think the hosts could prove pretty tough to beat, especially on home soil, so I am leaning towards three points for the Cod Army this weekend.”

James Ray

“Facing one of the relegated sides rarely makes for an easy opening game and Grimsby Town look set for a tough start as they make their way west to face Fleetwood Town.

“Charlie Adam’s squad doesn’t have a lot of depth and more signings will be needed before the end of the window. However, they do boast some players who are capable of becoming standouts at this level.

“That could spell trouble for Grimsby Town, who were far from convincing last season.

“The first full season under Artell’s lead will hopefully bring improvements but I feel they’re in for a poor start to the campaign. I’ll go for a 2-0 home win.”