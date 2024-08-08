Doncaster Rovers agree to land target despite competition from elsewhere

Doncaster Rovers are poised to lure the Premier League man down to League Two ahead of the start of the new season. They were beaten in the play-offs in the last campaign over two legs by Crewe Alexandra and will be aiming for promotion again under former Peterborough United and Hull City boss Grant McCann.

Kelly, 19, has been a key player for West Ham’s Under-21’s side over recent years. He is under contract at the London Stadium until June 2026.

In this latest update regarding his situation by Football Insider, Rovers have beaten off interest from other teams to bring him to Yorkshire and are expected to announce the move soon. They kick-start the 2024/25 season with a home clash against Accrington Stanley this weekend as they look to start with a positive result in front of their own fans.

Doncaster Rovers to land loan man

Doncaster Rovers could see Kelly as someone to bolster their midfield department.

They have a vacancy to fill in the middle of the park left by Matthew Craig return to Tottenham Hotspur at the end of last term. He has since linked up with Barnsley in League One.

Kelly can also play on the wing if needed as well as central midfield and that versatility will come in handy for McCann.

He started his career at Coleraine and rose up through their academy ranks before representing them at various different youth levels.

The Northern Ireland youth international went on to make 29 appearances for their first-team and chipped in with a single goal and four assists.

His breakthrough into their senior set-up alerted the attention of West Ham and they lured him over to England in 2022.

Kelly is yet to play for the Hammers but has played 28 competitive matches for their development side, finding the net on two occasions.

What now for West Ham man?

A loan switch to Doncaster Rovers will suit everyone involved.

He will benefit from playing regular football in the fourth tier and that will boost his development before he eventually heads back to West Ham.

Rovers have delved into the market already this summer to bring in the likes of Billy Sharp, Jordan Gibson, Joe Sbarra, Harry Clifton and Tom Nixon to strengthen their squad.