Derby County land £2.7m from Leeds United, Ipswich Town, Chelsea transfer deals

Derby County have received £2.7m in sell-on fees from Jayden Bogle, Liam Delap and Omari Kellyman’s summer moves, as per The Telegraph

Derby County have been through some tough times in recent years, going through administration and relegation and falling to the brink of collapse.

Thankfully, those days are in the past, and the Rams are back in the Championship. Paul Warne led his side to automatic promotion in the 2023/24 campaign, so they’re gearing up for a fresh chapter ahead of this season.

Of course, much of the transfer focus has been on bringing players through the door. However, it’s players who have left the club in recent years who have earned the club some healthy fees this summer.

Derby County have seen academy graduates Jayden Bogle, Liam Delap and Omari Kellyman all make moves to new clubs, and The Telegraph states their moves have raised £2.7m in sell-on fees for the Championship new boys.

Bogle switched from Sheffield United to Leeds United, while Liam Delap has left Manchester City for Ipswich Town after a host of loans. Kellyman’s move is the most high-profile of the lot, going from Aston Villa to Chelsea for a reported £19m.

Intriguingly, the report adds the funds received from the Delap deal could have been higher had Derby County and Quantuma – the club’s administrators at the time – not asked for more money up front.

Welcome boosts

No one at Derby County will look back on that period in the club’s history with particularly fond memories, but the sell-on clauses for Bogle, Delap and Kellyman have come good in the long run.

It has provided Warne with the funds to bolster his ranks ahead of the new campaign and it will be hoped that it can help them strike some more deals over the final weeks of the window.

Further depth is needed in some key areas, so the coming weeks shouldn’t be quiet at Pride Park.

A new goalkeeper is the priority for the Rams but extra depth in defence is a must. A forward-thinking midfielder could be welcomed to offer some depth and flexibility as well.

The campaign ahead

Derby County will, obviously, want to finish as far up the Championship table as possible this year. However, the primary aim will be avoiding an immediate return to League One and staying in the second-tier.

Things get off to a fairly challenging start at Blackburn Rovers on Fright night. Managed by former Rams player John Eustace, Rovers are tipped to struggle, so there’s some early pressure on the outcome of this fixture for both sides.

Starting off with a win before almost every other Championship side players would send an early message to the rest of the division.