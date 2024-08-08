Free agent signs for new club following Charlton Athletic trial

Colchester United have landed the midfielder on a free transfer and he has penned a two-year deal. The U’s are preparing for the start of the new League Two season and have an away trip to AFC Wimbledon up first this weekend.

Image courtesy of: MATTHEW CHILDS/REUTERS.

Bishop, 28, cut ties with Lincoln City at the end of the last campaign and his deal officially expired in late June. He has since been weighing up his options as a free agent and has recently been on trial with Charlton Athletic, as per London News Online.

However, in this latest update regarding his situation, he has now found himself a permanent home. He has told his new club’s website: “I would have liked to have been here and settled maybe a couple of weeks ago, but it’s been in the pipeline for a little while. It was just a big decision for me, but I think I’ve made the right decision.

“I believe in the project, the managers had put together a really good presentation to me and I like where the club is going. Danny (Cowley) and Nicky (Cowley) have proven promotions from this league, so that was another factor for me.

“The players they’ve signed have all got experience in League One or higher, so I think we’re putting together a good squad.”

Colchester United sign free agent

Bishop is an eye-catching signing for Colchester United and will add more quality to their ranks.

He rose up through the academy at Ipswich Town and was a regular for them at various different youth levels before going on to make 132 appearances for their first-team in all competitions, chipping in with five goals.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

The Cambridge-born man left Portman Road for the first time in his career in 2021 and subsequently linked up with Lincoln City.

Bishop went on to play 111 games for the Imps altogether and found the net on 15 occasions before his exit earlier this summer.

Charlton Athletic have since kept tabs on him but it appears they ultimately decided not to hand him a move which has opened the door for Colchester United to swoop in.

What now for recent Charlton Athletic trialist?

Bishop is arguably too good to play in League Two and will now be playing at that level for the first time.

His switch to the U’s will give him the chance to play every week though.

Colchester United were too close to the drop zone for comfort last term and will be aiming to compete higher up the table next time around.