Chesterfield man could be fit for Swindon Town clash after recent injury

Chesterfield assistant boss Danny Webb has said there is a ‘chance’ Jamie Grimes could be fit to play against Swindon Town on Friday night.

Chesterfield kick-start the new League Two season with a home clash against Swindon Town. They were promoted last term after storming to the National League title and ended up going up along with Bromley.

Image courtesy of: MATTHEW CHILDS/REUTERS.

Grimes, 33, played a key role in the last campaign and has been out with a thigh injury recently. He is now back in training though and Paul Cook has a decision to make as to whether to throw him straight in.

The Spirerites’ number two Webb has shared this update regarding the player’s condition, as per a report by the Derbyshire Times: “There is a chance. He did some light training yesterday and he is back in full training today. Tom Naylor has gone back there and been excellent. But tomorrow is a new game. I think you saw last year, the gaffer is not afraid of making changes even when we have been doing well.”

Chesterfield injury latest

It would be a boost for Chesterfield if Grimes is fit to face Swindon Town.

He is a useful player to have in the side and injects valuable experience into their ranks.

Image courtesy of: ALAN WALTER/REUTERS.

The veteran joined the Spirerites in 2021 and has since been a decent servant to the club.

Grimes has made 123 appearances for them in all competitions to date and has chipped in with eight goals from the back.

He has spells in his early career at Leicester City and Swansea City before dropping into non-league for stints at Redditch United, Bedford Town, Kidderminster Harriers, Dover Athletic, Cheltenham Town, Macclesfield Town, Ebbsfleet United and Hereford.

For someone who has travelled around quite a bit, the centre-back has made Chesterfield his home now and will be keen to feature in their first match back in the Football League if he is able to.

They won’t want to take any risks with him though if he isn’t 100% ready. It could be the case that their Carabao Cup clash away at Derby County of the Championship next week is a more suitable time to give him some minutes to help him get back up to speed.

Chesterfield summer so far

Chesterfield have delved into the market this summer to bring in the likes of Chey Dunkley, Paddy Madden and Kane Drummond to boost their squad.

Cook’s side will be looking to carry their momentum from their promotion into the upcoming campaign.