‘A huge concern’ – Cardiff City vs Sunderland prediction: The72

Sunderland travel to Cardiff City this Saturday in the opening weekend of the 2024/25 Championship season.

Sunderland and Cardiff City meet to open their 2024/25 league campaigns this weekend in Wales.

Both sides will be hopeful of getting off to a winning start and picking up an early three points to get the ball rolling.

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS.

Cardiff City finished above the Black Cats last season in the second tier. The Bluebirds registered a mid-table finish in the Championship, showing massive improvements from their relegation battle the year before.

Sunderland struggled and finished 16th and they are in dire need of improvements this season after a year that was filled mainly with negativity on Wearside.

When the two teams met last season they both had their turns to be winners. Cardiff City beat Sunderland in the north east, but when the sides met in Wales it was the visitors who took all the points.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Cardiff City will come into this one with more momentum behind them, so to speak.

“Erol Bulut’s side last season were the more impressive of the pair and their summer business this summer so far shows that they want to continue their progression up the division. The likes of Calum Chambers, Anwar El Ghazi and Chris Willock add quality and experience to their ranks.

“Sunderland are under the management of Regis Le Bris and he is about to experience the pressures of leading a club like the Black Cats this season.

Image courtesy of: STEPHANE MAHE/REUTERS.

“The former Lorient boss wasn’t the club’s first choice this summer, but fans have taken to him more since his arrival and nothing more would help his popularity than a win this weekend.

“The Black Cats’ transfer window has been okay so far. They’ve managed to keep hold of all of their big names to date, and they have added a bit of quality. However, they still lack a striker which is a huge concern going into another year of football.

“That Sunderland squad isn’t as bad as Mike Dodds had them at the end of last season, but there are still big question marks and for that reason I can’t predict them to win.”

James Ray

“Once again, it feels like we’re starting the season repeating the same old points about Sunderland. There’s time left in the window to address it, but they still don’t have a clear contender for the starting spot up top.

“If that is still the case when the window slams shut on August 30th, then it’s hard to see them making notable improvements on last season.

“Cardiff City will provide a tough opening day test for the Black Cats and Le Bris too. Bulut has a year of Championship football under his belt now and with some decent signings made in South Wales, I think they can make some strides forward this season.

“With that in mind and the home crowd behind them, I’ll back the hosts to get off to a winning start while the need for a striker on Wearside is emphasised even further.”