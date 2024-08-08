Injury update regarding Bradford City new boy emerges ahead of MK Dons trip

Bradford City ’s recent recruit Callum Johnson has started training following his injury, as detailed in a report by the Telegraph & Argus

Bradford City swooped to sign the defender following the end of his contract at Mansfield Town earlier this summer. However, he has missed pre-season due to be being sidelined but is now back as he starts to build up his fitness.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Johnson, 27, cut ties with the Stags at the end of last season following their promotion to League One under Nigel Clough. They went up with Stockport County, Wrexham and Crawley Town but opted against keeping hold of the full-back.

His departure from Field Mill opened the door for the Bantams to snap him up to bolster their squad. The Telegraph & Argus report he is now on the grass with his new teammates as they gear up for the start of the new campaign under boss Graham Alexander.

Johnson will give Bradford City more competition and depth at the back. He penned an initial one-year deal with the Yorkshire outfit.

He told their website: “I am delighted to be here. I spoke to the manager and knew straight away that I wanted to sign.

Image courtesy of: RUSSELL CHEYNE/REUTERS.

“Everyone will say the same, but the size of the club is really what brought me here. I have played for big clubs before and been successful. I have been promoted from League Two twice in my only two full seasons at this level, so am aiming to add a third here.

“I have predominantly played right-back in a back four and, in a back three, I can play at right centre-back as well as right wing-back. Keeping clean sheets is the main aim, but I do like to get forward and contribute further up the pitch too.”

Johnson started his career at Middlesbrough and rose up through the academy ranks of the Championship side.

He never made a senior appearance for Boro though and was loaned out to Accrington Stanley to get some experience before joining them permanently.

The right-back spent four years in Lancashire before Portsmouth lured him down south in 2020.

Johnson then played 48 matches during his time at Fratton Park, as well as having a loan spell away at Fleetwood Town.

Mansfield Town snapped him up in 2022 after he had a stint up in Scotland at Ross County and he was part of their side who went up last term.

What now for Bradford City new boy?

Johnson is continuing his recovery as Bradford City start the 2024/25 season with an away trip to MK Dons.

The Bantams will be eager to start with a positive result in Buckinghamshire against potentially difficult opponents.