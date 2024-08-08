24-year-old star commits future to League One club amid Bolton Wanderers bids

Bolton Wanderers have been bidding to sign Joel Randall, but the attacking midfielder has now signed a new deal with Peterborough United

Bolton Wanderers and Peterborough United might be League One rivals, tussling for promotion to the Championship last season.

However, that hasn’t stopped the Trotters from targeting a raid on London Road for one of their standout players. It was reported earlier this summer that the former Premier League mainstays lodged bids for attacking midfielder Joel Randall, only to be knocked back by the Posh.

Image courtesy of: MOLLY DARLINGTON/REUTERS.

Little has been said over the interest since, but it seems Peterborough United have kept fending off bids for Randall. Now, it has seemingly been confirmed that he will not be on the move this summer.

As announced on the club’s official website, Randall has committed to a new three-year deal in Cambridgeshire. The deal will keep him onboard until the summer of 2027, with manager Darren Ferguson confirmed there has been ‘a lot of interest in Randall’.

“There was a lot of interest in Joel,” he explained.

“There were bids for him and we are going into a situation whereby some of our players are entering the final year of their deals.

“We felt we had to try and tie them down and Joel is hopefully the first of others. Credit to the chairman, he has gone all out to tie the boy down to a long-term contract.”

To further what Ferguson had to say, chairman and co-owner Darragh MacAnthony revealed five multi-million-pound bids – the most recent coming in at £2m – were made for Randall. It is not said that Bolton Wanderers were the bidding club, nor does he confirm the player he is talking about, but he made the post right before the announcement of Randall’s new deal and referenced his chant.

So as you Posh fans know there have been over 5 multi million pounds bid made for one of our players this summer with most recent bid at £2 million end of last week as our lad was their number 1 target all summer naturally enough & fair play to that club for trying.



One of our… pic.twitter.com/EK44xGb2y9 — Darragh MacAnthony (@DMAC102) August 7, 2024

While not necessarily guaranteeing that interest in Randall will end, the new deal will go a long way to fending off those in pursuit.

Hitting his stride

24-year-old Randall made the move to Peterborough United in 2021, joining from Exeter City.

Expectations were high having emerged as a top prospect with Exeter City. However, it was only really last season where he started to hit his stride, prompting the interest from Bolton Wanderers and elsewhere.

Image courtesy of: PETER POWELL/REUTERS.

He endured a largely injury-hit first two seasons at London Road but a return of 12 goals and 11 assists in 56 games last time around reminded everyone just what he’s capable of.

So, having got back to his best and committed his future to the Posh, the hope will be that the 2024/25 campaign sees Randall hit new heights.

While Bolton Wanderers may well have been bidding for Randall earlier in the summer, it would certainly raise eyebrows if they were tabling that much for the Peterborough United ace as a League One club.

The only third-tier side capable of that spending are Birmingham City, but given their talent in the attacking midfield positions, you have to feel the bids came from outside League One.

We may never know who was pushing the hardest to prise Randall away from the Posh. However, whoever they are, it seems they’ll have to turn their focus elsewhere with MacAnthony and co standing firm to keep their star man.