Bolton Wanderers set to beat Wrexham in chase for Championship forward

Bolton Wanderers are aiming for promotion this season after losing out in the play-offs last season. McAtee was part of the Barnsley side that was knocked out of the play-offs last year by Wanderers.

Ian Evatt’s side have been busy today already securing the loan signing of Sunderland’s Jay Matete and wing-back Jordi Osei-Tutu for an undisclosed fee.

Now, it seems a third could be around the corner, with the sought-after Luton Town forward on the way in.

According to Pete O’Rourke, McAtee is undergoing a medical with Bolton Wanderers. This comes despite recent rumours suggesting that he was set to join their League One rivals Wrexham, who have also been in the market for the talented attacker.

McAtee managed 12 goals and four assists in 40 appearances for Barnsley in last season’s League One campaign. He is yet to make an appearance for Luton Town since signing from Grimsby Town in 2022 after being sent straight back to the Mariners on loan, and the wait for a Hatters bow will be extended by this move.

Why so much interest?

It is easy to see why League One sides would want McAtee in their squad. After a brilliant season in the division last term, he proved that he would be a useful player at that level, so Bolton Wanderers will be pleased to have pulled off the coup.

Goalscorers are hard to come by at any level of football. McAtee scoring 12 from attacking midfield is extremely useful for anyone looking to get out of this division.

He proved he can do it in League One with the Tykes last season after stepping up from his Grimsby Town loan. Now, he will get the chance to prove himself all over again, with promotion surely the aim after disappointment at Oakwell.

How does he fit in?

McAtee likes to play as a ‘second striker’ or an attacking midfielder, which means he should fit into this Bolton Wanderers side perfectly alongside Aaron Collins and Dion Charles.

That trio alone scored 39 goals in League One last season, with Collins scoring nine in 22 after signing from Bristol Rovers in the January transfer window.

That front three will be a serious threat to any defence in the division next season. If the likes Randell Williams and new signing Osei-Tutu can provide the attacking width from wing-back as well, Wanderers could be set for a very exciting 2024/25 season.

Exciting or not though, the campaign simply has to end in promotion to be deemed a success.