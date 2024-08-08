League One side intend to keep Wigan Athletic striker target

Blackpool have shown ‘no inclination’ to sell Wigan Athletic target Kyle Joseph this summer, as detailed in a report by Wigan Today

Blackpool signed the attacker last year and he is still under contract at Bloomfield Road until June 2026. He made 37 appearances in all competitions last season and although he only scored twice, he was able to chip in with an impressive eight assists.

Image courtesy of: MOLLY DARLINGTON/REUTERS.

Joseph, 22, could still have a bright future ahead of him with the Seasiders as they prepare for another year in League One under the guidance of Neil Critchley. They begin the new campaign with an away trip to newly promoted Crawley Town this weekend as they look to start with a positive result.

In this latest update regarding his situation, Wigan Today claim Wigan Athletic have been ‘interested’ in luring him back to The Brick Community Stadium and were keen earlier in this transfer window. However, it appears the Tangerines want to keep hold of him.

Blackpool plan to keep attacker

Blackpool signed Joseph last year after they were relegated from the Championship.

He was brought in to bolster their options at the top end of the pitch.

Joseph could now be seen by Wigan Athletic as someone to add more quality to their attacking department. However, they might need to start looking elsewhere for players in his position between now and the end of the transfer window.

The former Scotland youth international rose up through the academy of the Latics and was a regular for them at various different youth levels.

He went on to play 20 times for their first-team as a teenager and scored five goals before being lured to Wales by Swansea City.

Joseph spent two years on the books of the Swans and wasn’t quite able to make the impact he wanted to there. They loaned him out to Cheltenham Town and Oxford United in the third tier to get some game time before Blackpool snapped him up permanently 12 months ago.

Wigan Athletic have been linked with a reunion with him over recent times but it seems the Seasiders don’t want to sell him. It would be a risk to let him join a league rival as well.

What next?

Both Blackpool and the Latics will hope that they can challenge at the top end of the table.

It will be hard with Birmingham City, Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town all coming down. Meanwhile, big spending Stockport County and Wrexham have also come up from League Two.