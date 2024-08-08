Blackburn Rovers, Oxford United target 32-year-old after Birmingham City exit

Blackburn Rovers and Oxford United are both gearing up for the 2024/25 campaign in the Championship.

Rovers narrowly survived on the final day while the U’s beat Peterborough United and Bolton Wanderers as play-off underdogs to win promotion from League One alongside Portsmouth and Derby County.

Both sides have been active in the transfer market ahead of the new season. However, despite their new signings, the Championship duo are widely backed to be scrapping against relegation when the new campaign comes around.

Now though, while Blackburn Rovers and Oxford United could go head-to-head in the fight against relegation, they may do battle in the transfer market first.

Writing on X, reporter Pete O’Rourke has claimed both sides are targeting striker Scott Hogan.

Oxford and Blackburn are lining up moves for former Birmingham striker Scott Hogan on a free transfer.

The 32-year-old is without a club and available as a free agent after his contract at Birmingham City expired at the end of last season. As such, Hogan has become an option for Blackburn Rovers and Oxford United as they look at adding another fresh face to their attacking ranks.

The striker had been at St. Andrew’s for four-and-a-half years, first joining on loan before the move was made permanent.

Back to the Championship?

Hogan has spent much of his recent career in the Championship. He had to work his way through the leagues after leaving Rochdale as a youngster, returning to Spotland after impressing in non-league.

From there, he joined Brentford and has been a second-tier mainstay since.

The rumoured Blackburn Rovers and Oxford United has had a respectable goalscoring record in the division, though last season yielded only one goal and two assists in 26 appearances. However, he scored 10 times in each of the campaigns prior.

Overall, Hogan has 67 goals and 12 assists to his name in 259 Championship games. That level of experience will be tough to match, especially if a free agent move is preferred.

Current attacking options

Relying on Hogan as a leading source of goals could be a bit risky for either Blackburn Rovers or Oxford United. However, both sides have solid options up top already, so the experienced free agent could add some valuable depth and competition.

At Ewood Park, Makhtar Gueye and Yuki Ohashi have joined as new strikers. They’re alongside Harry Leonard and Jack Vale, while the sought-after Sammie Szmodics was deployed at the top of pitch at times last season.

As for the Yellows, Mark Harris will be expected to start the season as the preferred striker.

Max Woltman, Will Goodwin and Gatlin O’Donkor are offering depth and competition, so someone like Hogan with real Championship pedigree could make for a welcome addition.