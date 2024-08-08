Blackburn Rovers, Update emerges regarding Blackburn Rovers&#8217; links to 27-year-old

Update emerges regarding Blackburn Rovers' links to 27-year-old

8 August 2024
Blackburn Rovers could still make a move for PSV goalkeeper Joel Drommel this summer, according to a report by Dutch news outlet ED (via Sport Witness).

Blackburn Rovers are in the hunt for a new stopper in this transfer window as they prepare for the start of the new Championship season and the Eredivisie man remains an option for John Eustace’s side. Their opening game is a home clash against newly promoted Derby County on Friday night.

Image courtesy of: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS.

Drommel, 27, has been on the books at PSV since 2021 but his long-term future is up in the air with the Dutch champions. His contract at the Philips Stadion expires in 2026.

In this latest update regarding his situation, ED (via Sport Witness) report there is still a ‘small chance’ that Rovers could lodge a move to try and lure him to Ewood Park. They have until the deadline later this month to make any potential swoop for his services.

Blackburn Rovers latest

Drommel may have been identified by Blackburn Rovers as someone to bolster their goalkeeping department.

He started his career with spells as a youngster at Almere City and IJsselmeervogels before FC Twente snapped him up as a youngster in 2014.

Image courtesy of: JOHN CLIFTON/REUTERS.

The former Holland youth international rose up through the ranks of the latter and initially broke into their B team.

Drommel then became their number one and made 136 appearances in all competitions, helping them win promotion from the Eerste Divisie back in 2019.

PSV came calling in 2021 and he has since made 60 outings. However, he hasn’t been their number one over recent times and played only three times in the last campaign.

Therefore, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him cut ties with his current club over the next couple of weeks.

It remains to be seen at this stage where he could end up going though, with Blackburn Rovers mentioned as a possible destination.

What next for Blackburn Rovers?

Blackburn Rovers’ immediate focus will be on getting a result against Derby County and they will be eager to start with three points.

Transfers will be bubbling away behind the scenes and the Lancashire outfit have generally been quite patient with their recruitment over recent times.

They are waiting for the right players to become available and Drommel is certainly someone who has a bit of pedigree behind him and would be a useful acquisition if they were able to get him.

