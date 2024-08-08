‘An easy win’ – Birmingham City vs Reading prediction: The72

Birmingham City host Reading this Saturday at St. Andrew’s in their opening game of the 2024/25 League One campaign.

Birmingham City will be looking to start as they mean to go on when they begin their League One season this Saturday.

New boss Chris Davies‘ side are widely tipped to win the third tier this year and there is a fair amount of pressure on them to do so. The Blues have spent amounts of money unseen in League One before, and that simply has to be backed up with strong performances.

Reading may be in for another tough year this season. Ruben Selles guided his side to a 17th-place finish in the third tier last season amid problems off the pitch.

However, they couldn’t really have a tougher start than an away trip to Birmingham City. It will be hoped they can kick on under a promising coach, but they’ll be up against it once more unless their long-awaited takeover is completed.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“The Blues have signed a strong group of players this summer, a group which should have them firmly in promotion contention this season.

“They appear to be still searching for a couple more additions and whilst it does put them in a good position going into the season, it does also pile expectation on the new boss Davies.

“Because of the strength of their squad, any slip up will be criticised not only by fans of the club, but also by neutrals and that sort of pressure can make it hard to perform.

“Selles hasn’t really been able to strengthen his side so far this summer and for that reason it’s hard to see them improving on last year. It is quite possible they actually fall backwards, but it will be interesting to see if they can compete against what is expected to be a top side this weekend.

“However, regardless of whether they can compete or not, I still expect an easy win for the hosts to get the season underway.”

James Ray

“While Reading will be hopeful of enjoying a more successful 2024/25 campaign, all eyes and pressure will be on Birmingham City coming into the opening day of the season.

“Thus far, they’ve retained their key players and added some new stars to the mix. On paper, this Blues team should storm in League One, but as we’ve seen on plenty of occasions before, it’s not quite as cut and dry as that in the third-tier.

“It’s a highly competitive league, and there will likely be a few reality checks for the club along the way.

“That said, I don’t see one coming on the opening day. Spirits should be high on the first day of the season at St. Andrew’s and with Reading certainly a beatable opponent, I’ll say the new chapter at Birmingham City gets off to a positive start.”