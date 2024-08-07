Wrexham man wanted by League Two clubs

Wrexham striker Jake Bickerstaff is wanted on a permanent basis by League Two and National League clubs this summer, according to reporter Pete O’Rourke on X

Wrexham have a decision to make on the future of the attacker between now and the end of the transfer window. They are preparing for the start of the new League One season following their promotion from the fourth tier along with Stockport County, Mansfield Town and Crawley Town.

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERRS.

Bickerstaff, 22, was given the green light to head out on loan back in January and linked up with Accrington Stanley. He went on to play 10 games for the Lancashire side and chipped in with a single goal before heading back to his parent club.

In this latest update regarding his situation, journalist O’Rourke has reported on X that he is attracting attention from elsewhere at the moment. The identity of his interested parties are yet to be known at this stage.

Wrexham man wanted

Wrexham need to decide whether Bickerstaff is part of their plans heading into the 2024/25 campaign.

His chances of regular game time at the Racecourse Ground are slim due to competition for his place up top from the likes of Paul Mullin, Ollie Palmer, Jack Marriott, Steven Fletcher and Sam Dalby.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Therefore, a potential departure before the end of the month could be beneficial for his career.

Bickerstaff would develop a lot more from starting every week as opposed to biding his time on Phil Parkinson’s bench.

Letting him leave would also free up space and funds in the Red Dragons’ squad.

His contract at Wrexham expires in 2026 meaning they are under no pressure to let him leave anytime soon and can wait for the right offer to come in for his services.

He joined Wrexham back in 2017 after he had a spell at Liverpool as a teenager and he has since played 24 times for his current club in all competitions, scoring three goals. He has also had loan spells away in the past at Nantwich Town and Caernarfon Town to get experience.

The forward helped Parkinson’s side win promotion from the National League last year and they have since gone up again whilst he was away at Accrington Stanley.

What next for Wrexham

Wrexham start life in the third tier with a home clash against Wycombe Wanderers this weekend as they look to begin with a win in front of their own fans.

They then head to Bramall Lane in the Carabao Cup next Tuesday to lock horns with Sheffield United.