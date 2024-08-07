Player who cut ties with Wrexham this summer joins new club

Solihull Moors have signed Jordan Tunnicliffe following his exit from Wrexham , as announced by their official club website

Wrexham made the decision to cut ties with the centre-back at the end of last season after their promotion from League Two. His deal officially expired in late June and he has since been weighing up his options in the game as a free agent.

Image courtesy of: CARL RECINE/REUTERS.

Tunnicliffe, 30, has now put pen-to-paper on a one-year contract with Solihull Moors. They missed out on promotion to the Football League in the last campaign after losing to Bromley in the play-off final and will be eager to bounce back.

He has told their website: “It’s a local club to me, I’ve lived in the area the last few years and it’s a club that have got aspirations to get into the football league and I want to be a part of that. I’ve got promoted from this league before and I want to try and do it again”

His new manager Andy Whing added: “We’re absolutely delighted to sign Jordan and we’re really looking forward to working with him. He’s been promoted out of this league and has played higher which is really important and what we’ve looked for this summer going in to another tough campaign.

“I think with how well we did last season, the calibre of player like Jordan are wanting to come here and keep pushing the club forward.”

New move for departed Wrexham man

Tunnicliffe will be pleased to have sorted himself a move before the season starts.

He wasn’t the only player to leave Wrexham after they got promoted to League One. They also parted ways with Aaron Hayden, Rob Lainton, Callum McFadzean, Ben Tozer, Luke Young, Luke Young, Owen Cushion and Dan Davies.

Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS.

The Red Dragons signed Tunnicliffe when they were still in non-league and he went on to play 41 games for the Welsh club as they secured back-to-back promotions.

The Nuneaton-born man started his career at West Brom and rose up through their academy ranks.

He had spells at Barnsley, Sutton Coldfield and Kidderminster Harriers before AFC Fylde came calling 2017.

Tunnicliffe made 101 appearances for the Coasters before landing a switch to Crawley Town.

He then featured on 108 occasions for the Red Devils and chipped in with seven goals from the back.

What next?

Solihull Moors will hope their latest addition can help them get out of the fifth tier.

Tunnicliffe has provided decent back-up to Wrexham’s defensive ranks over the past couple of years and will now be looking to show what he can do at Damson Park.