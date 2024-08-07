3 strikers Sunderland must consider as Championship rivals snap up rumoured target

Sunderland are, once again, in the market for a new striker, and their hunt has dragged on over the full summer transfer window.

Sunderland are crying out for a new striker this summer and with the season just a matter of days away from starting, they remain without a talisman.

The Black Cats have tried and failed to replace Ross Stewart for a few transfer windows now. They missed him while he was out injured and since his move to Southampton, no one has been able to take up the role as leading threat up top.

Image courtesy of: JOHN CLIFTON/REUTERS.

Plenty of players have been linked this summer, most notable SM Caen’s Alexandre Mendy. However, a takeover of the Ligue 2 club means that deal continues to stall, while another target in Ike Ugbo is set to join Sheffield Wednesday.

With Ugbo heading elsewhere and uncertainty persisting over Mendy, Sunderland must have other options in mind.

Here, we put forward three alternative striker targets the Black Cats must consider…

Sekou Mara – Southampton

22-year-old striker Mara is a developing player still but when given a chance last season, the Frenchman displayed that he can be a prolific scorer at Championship level.

He previously scored seven goals and provided two assists in France’s Ligue 1 while with Bordeaux and his return of seven goals and two assists across 10 games in the winter displayed his abilities on these shores.

Mara may struggle for game time in the Premier League and with a big French contingency in place at Sunderland, a loan to the Stadium of Light could bear fruit for both him and the Black Cats.

Image courtesy of: MATTHEW CHILDS/REUTERS.

Romano Postema – Groningen

Dutch talent Postema has just signed a new long-term contract with Eredivisie new boys Groningen, so that might mean he’s not exactly cheap. However, having just enjoyed the most prolific season of his career, Sunderland should consider him as an investment for both the present and long-term future.

The 22-year-old managed 21 goals and four assists in 40 outings and has also been tested in the Eredivisie as a youngster. He’s yet to prove himself at that level, but he could move out of the Black Cats’ reach if he does so.

Some may be sceptical that this is another unproven option, but his goal record in a competitive league has been strong and his top-flight experience would equip him well for the Championship.

Last but not least is a forward who has developed really well over the past year or so. Posh prospect Jones has been known for a little while having broken through the ranks as a rapid prospect at London Road.

A fairly limited end product and some injury problems stunted his rise, but after returning 12 goals and five assists last season, Jones is showing the signs of a player developing into a well-rounded striker.

He can play both out wide and through the middle and has his best years ahead of him. His electric pace will be a handful at any level and he could become a real star for Sunderland.