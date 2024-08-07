25-year-old Sunderland fringe man agrees permanent exit

Sunderland are focused on bringing some new players to the Stadium of Light this summer.

Ian Poveda and Alan Browne are the only signings to be brought in since Regis Le Bris’ appointment, though veteran ‘keeper Simon Moore arrived before the Frenchman was placed at the helm of the Black Cats.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

There are players who could move on from Wearside too though. A few weeks remain for the club to finalise their final bits of business before the window slams shut until January.

Among those widely tipped to move on from Sunderland this summer is midfielder Elliot Embleton. The 25-year-old is fit again after injury problems and has been heavily linked with a move to former loan club Blackpool.

Now, it seems that move is set to go through.

Writing on his Patreon, reporter Alan Nixon states that the Tangerines and the Black Cats have come to an agreement over a permanent transfer for Embleton. The League One side have seen off competition from MK Dons by committing to a permanent deal, with manager Neil Critchley a big fan of his abilities.

Best for all

It seems this is a deal that leaves all parties involved satisfied, apart from MK Dons of course, who miss out on the signature of Embleton to Blackpool.

The midfielder does not figure in the Sunderland plans going forward, so it’s best for him to head elsewhere and find regular game time elsewhere.

Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS.

The permanent transfer may well involve a fee too. That will satisfy the Black Cats, who could have seen Embleton move on for nothing at the end of his contract in the summer of 2025.

As for Blackpool, they are taking a bit of a gamble in signing a player who has had plenty of injury problems. Manager Critchley is a big admirer of the midfielder though, and if he can stay fit, they’ll have a real standout in the middle of the park.

The rest of the window

Focus will now be divided between transfer business and league action with the start of the campaign just a matter of days away. Ideally, Sunderland would have had their signings done by now, but they will once again have to try and strike deals later in the window.

A new striker will be atop the shopping list and some depth at centre-back wouldn’t go amiss either.

Offloading fringe players, such as Embleton, could pave the way for fresh faces to join Le Bris’ ranks too.

Time will tell just what the coming weeks bring but it will be hoped it’s a busy end to the window with just three signings made to date.