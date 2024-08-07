25-year-old Sunderland fringe man agrees permanent exit

Sunderland are focused on bringing some new players to the Stadium of Light this summer.

Ian Poveda and Alan Browne are the only signings to be brought in since Regis Le Bris’ appointment, though veteran ‘keeper Simon Moore arrived before the Frenchman was placed at the helm of the Black Cats.

Image courtesy of: STEPHANE MAHE/REUTERS.

There are players who could move on from Wearside too though. A few weeks remain for the club to finalise their final bits of business before the window slams shut until January.

Among those widely tipped to move on from Sunderland this summer is midfielder Elliot Embleton. The 25-year-old is fit again after injury problems and has been heavily linked with a permanent move to former loan club Blackpool.

Now, it seems that move is set to go through.

Writing on his Patreon, reporter Alan Nixon states that the Tangerines and the Black Cats have come to an agreement over a permanent transfer for Embleton. The League One side have seen off competition from MK Dons by committing to a permanent deal, with manager Neil Critchley a big fan of his abilities.