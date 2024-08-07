Sheffield Wednesday transfer target sees Championship switch collapse

Sheffield Wednesday and Stoke City were both linked with French forward Livolant on Tuesday as they look at adding further new faces to their ranks.

Both the Potters and the Owls have made new additions this summer but with a few weeks left in the transfer window, there’s still time for more business.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

Livolant looked to be a shrewd target for both. He’s available for nothing after his exit from the now defunct Bordeaux.

Stoke City looked to be on course to complete an opportunistic deal for the 26-year-old, who was at the club to go through the formalities ahead of linking up with Steven Schumacher’s squad.

However, as per Stoke on Trent Live reporter Pete Smith, Livolant will not be joining the Potters.

The Sheffield Wednesday target looks to be back on the market after an injury problem emerged during medical tests with the Championship club.

Understand issues with an existing injury have ended Stoke’s bid to sign Jeremy Livolant. Terms had previously been agreed with the Bordeaux winger. — Pete Smith (@PeteSmith1983) August 6, 2024

Smith added in a second tweet that Livolant is on the road to recovery, but he’s not fit enough to be considered for selection at this moment in time.

What next for Livolant?

It seems as though Livolant won’t be joining Stoke City, not for now anyway.

That may well open the door for Sheffield Wednesday or any of his other admirers to swoop in. They could choose to overlook his existing injury problem and bring him in while he’s available, offering him the chance to recover under their watch.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

That could come down to just what the injury is and how long it will keep him out though. If Livolant is facing an extended spell out, those keen on securing his services may well turn their attentions elsewhere.

Alternatively though, if he’s still available, the Potters could choose to return for the Frenchman later on when fit again. His status as a free agent means they’re not bound by the confines of the transfer window to get him through the door.

The opening day awaits

For Sheffield Wednesday and Stoke City, they’ll both be firmly in pre-match mode as the Championship curtain raiser moves closer and closer.

Neither side are involved in the opening games on Friday night but Stoke City will make their bow in Saturday at 12:30. Coventry City make the journey to the Bet365 Stadium as Schumacher looks to kick on in Staffordshire.

Wednesday are also at home, hosting Plymouth Argyle at Hillsborough on Sunday afternoon. They’ll provide a tough test for Wayne Rooney in his first competitive game as Pilgrims boss.