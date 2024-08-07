‘Real uncertainty’ – Preston North End vs Sheffield United prediction: The72

Sheffield United travel to Preston North End on Friday night as the curtain raises on the 2024/25 Championship campaign.

Sheffield United travel west to Deepdale to face a Preston North End side determined to make some inroads up the Championship table in the new campaign.

Ryan Lowe’s side have become accustomed to mid-table finishes in the second-tier. They ventured as high as 7th back in 2018 but aside from that outlier, the Lilywhites have ended the seven of the last eight campaigns between 9th and 14th, ending 10th last time around.

It has been a fairly quiet window at Deepdale too. Alan Browne has been the headline departure, while Sam Greenwood (loan) and Stefan Teiter Thordarson have joined the ranks.

Image courtesy of: ISABEL INFANTES/REUTERS.

As for Sheffield United, they’ve quietly assembled a strong side despite ongoing uncertainty over their ownership. Takeover talks have hindered the extent of their business but Chris Wilder and the recruitment team have still made some impressive additions.

Kieffer Moore and Harrison Burrows have joined in eye-catching permanent deals while Callum O’Hare on a free transfer is a shrewd pickup. Harry Souttar has just joined on loan too, and more irons are in the fire.

Wilder will have to work back from a two-point deduction but after some impressive signings, the Blades look to be in a strong position to fight for promotion after a dismal 2023/24 campaign in the Premier League.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

ADVERTISEMENT

James Ray

“Sheffield United are shrouded in real uncertainty over their takeover but Wilder has some strong players in his ranks who could really help them mount a push for an immediate Premier League return.

“In comparison to Preston North End, the Blades’ squad is one stacked with Championship stars. On paper, the difference is stark, but the opening day of the season can throw up surprises, and the home advantage will come into play.

Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS.

“Nevertheless, Wilder and co should start as they mean to go on. They could make a real statement to their Championship rivals with a big win, but I think it’ll be a tight game that the visitors squeak a win out of.”

1 of 25 Whose stadium is this? Sheffield Wednesday Sheffield United Birmingham City Watford

Harry Mail

“Preston North End are no pushovers and have a settled side under Ryan Lowe which can go a long way. Play-offs will be the aim for the Lilywhites again this season and new additions like Sam Greenwood and Stefán Teitur Þórðarson have boosted their squad.

“They will miss Alan Browne’s influence in the middle of the park. He has left and joined Sunderland this summer.

“Sheffield United will be strong opponents for Lowe’s side having just slipped out of the Premier League. The Blades have made some solid signings in Callum O’Hare and Kieffer Moore, among others, and will want to start with a win at Deepdale.

“However, I can see the hosts being fired up for this one and they could cause issues so I’m going for a draw.”