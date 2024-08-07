Portsmouth new boy could miss opening day trip to Leeds United

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho has said Josh Murphy is ‘touch and go’ for the weekend.

Portsmouth kick-start life back in the Championship with a tricky away trip to Elland Road to face Leeds United. They won the League One title last season and went up along with Derby County and Oxford United.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

Murphy, 29, has made the switch to Fratton Park this summer but could miss their opening day clash against the Whites. He picked up a knock in their last pre-season friendly away at Charlton Athletic last Saturday.

Speaking at BBC Solent‘s Fans Forum (via The News), Mousinho shared this update on his condition: “Josh has had a scan today (Monday). His ankle swelled up pretty much straight away. When we saw the challenge and there was a bit of contact on the ankle, we didn’t think it was too serious.

“But he’ll probably be touch and go for the weekend – which a bit of a blow because I think Josh has probably been the outstanding player so far in pre-season. ‘But it’s something we’re not too concerned about and hopefully we’ll have him back quickly.”

Portsmouth injury latest

Portsmouth landed Murphy to bolster their attacking department. He joined on a free transfer after his contract at Oxford United expired.

The attacker rose up through the academy ranks at Norwich City and went on to play 100 games for their first-team as a youngster, scoring 18 goals.

Image courtesy of: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS.

He also had loan spells away from Carrow Road at Wigan Athletic and MK Dons to get some experience under his belt.

The Londoner left the Canaries on a permanent basis in 2018 and spent four years at Cardiff City before his switch to the U’s, some of which he spent with Preston North End.

Oxford United snapped him up in 2022 and he has since got his career back on track with the U’s.

He helped them win promotion last term under Des Buckingham and scored 10 goals in all competitions, as well as picking up six assists.

Murphy scored twice for them in the play-off final against Bolton Wanderers at Wembley.

Hull City, QPR, West Brom, Sunderland, Southampton and Minnesota United were linked, as per The Sun, but Portsmouth won the race.

What now for Portsmouth new boy?

It would be a shame for Murphy to miss the clash against Leeds United.

Mousinho won’t want to take any risks with him though and will carefully assess him.