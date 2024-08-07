Middlesbrough star subject of Premier League transfer approach, report claims

Middlesbrough striker Emmanuel Latte Lath has been the subject of approaches from Wolves and RB Salzburg, according to Tutto Mercato Web

Middlesbrough signed Ivorian striker Latte Lath last summer, bringing him in from Italian side Atalanta as their new talisman after the departure of Chuba Akpom to Ajax.

It might have taken a little while for Latte Lath to truly announce himself on Teesside, but he became a force in attack when he hit top form. A stunning second half of the season took the 25-year-old to 16 goals in 30 Championship games for Boro.

Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

That form has not gone unnoticed, and it has fans excited over just what he could offer Michael Carrick and co in his second season with the club.

However, if the likes of Wolves or RB Salzburg have their way, he Latte Lath could represent their colours next season. A report from Tutto Mercato Web claims that Middlesbrough have received approaches from the aforementioned duo for their star striker.

Wolves and Salzburg are keen to see what it would take to prise him away from the Riverside this summer. French side AS Monaco and Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt are also said to be keen, the report adds.

Big fee needed?

Middlesbrough have shown that they are willing to sell their top assets if asking prices are met. That has been the case regardless of how recently they joined the club, with Morgan Rogers moving to Aston Villa half a season after his move to Teesside.

Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

As such, an exit for Latte Lath can’t be ruled out, despite how important he will be to Carrick and co next season.

However, given his place in the squad, long-term contract and bright future, you have to feel that Latte Lath is going to cost a lot of money for anyone trying to tempt him away from Boro this summer.

He penned a four-year contract to join from Atalanta last summer, keeping him onboard until 2027, and there’s a 12-month extension option on top of that too.

The season ahead

Middlesbrough will be determined to break back into the thick of the promotion fight this season after a campaign on the fringes last time around. They pushed towards the top six with an upturn in form but after a poor start, they ultimately game themselves too much work to do.

Boro should be better equipped to fight for a play-off spot this time though, just as they did in Carrick’s first season at the helm.

Latte Lath will be key in getting them into that position again, so it will be hoped that they can retain his services and he can get back to the levels he displayed over the second half of last season.